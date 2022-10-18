Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
5 MACS Students Selected to Area All-State
A total of five students will represent Mexico Academy & Central Schools at the area all-state festivals this fall, earning the massive honor by ranking high enough in their instrument or voice parts. Students who will represent MACS include Emily Bennett, Cosette Laffan, Avery Oakes, Abby Trani and Jacob Upcraft.
iheartoswego.com
OCO Presents October 2022 10-Year Longevity Awards
Celebrating 10 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 10 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers. In the back row from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Mental Health Services Specialist Casey Nessel, Transit Operator Wayne Kirby, and Director of Crisis and Development Services Brian Coleman. In the front row from left are Residential Services DSP Bruce Gardner, Mental Health Services Advocate Kerry Smith, and Head Start Classroom Aide Stacey Croci.
iheartoswego.com
Stewart’s Shops Supports Mexico MS Therapy Dog Program
Toes are tapping and her tail is wagging as Kee the service dog makes her way through the halls of Mexico Middle School. Thanks to a $250 donation in support of the school’s therapy dog program from Stewart’s Shops, Kee and her handler Sandy from Pet Partners of CNY is promoting health and wellness throughout Mexico Middle School, which serves grades five through eight in the Mexico district.
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
iheartoswego.com
CiTi BOCES, P-TECH Host Manufacturing Day Exposition, Employment Opportunities
The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) recently celebrated its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico campus as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry. Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County Pathways in Technology...
iheartoswego.com
Two Big SUNY Oswego "It's On Us" Days Scheduled
The college's Title IX Office and national organization It's On Us team up for a pair of big days in the upcoming weeks: It's On Us pledge day on Oct. 28 and a series of workshops on Nov. 3. The annual It's On Us pledge day will run from noon...
Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A new project proposed in the Town of Penfield has some folks excited… and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s goal […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
waer.org
Baldwinsville school board member resigns
A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
iheartoswego.com
Patricia May Kandt – October 18, 2022
Patricia May Kandt, 78, lifetime resident of Oswego, peacefully passed on October 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holden) DeLapp. Patricia was a graduate of Oswego High School. She retired from SUNY Oswego after 30 years of dedicated service. Patricia...
House of the Week: Cicero ranch was built next to the sixth hole of the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club
CICERO, N.Y. – Denise Van Patten says her father Jack Meetze loves two things. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
iheartoswego.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Marked By Flag Display
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Oswego Health joins Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) SAF program in raising awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. Oswego Health is hosting a display of purple flags that symbolize and honor the more than 500 survivors of domestic violence that received services from...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Opal and Jasper
This is 2 of our "precious" kitties. Named after semi-precious stones. Opal is a long haired female. So very sweet and kind. She has a motherly personality. Jasper is a short haired male. He is the sweetest cuddle bug. These two are very bonded and will need to be adopted together. They came from a hoarding situation and deserve the world. They seem to both get along very well with other cats but have never lived with children or a dog.
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
cnycentral.com
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
Comments / 0