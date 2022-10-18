This is 2 of our "precious" kitties. Named after semi-precious stones. Opal is a long haired female. So very sweet and kind. She has a motherly personality. Jasper is a short haired male. He is the sweetest cuddle bug. These two are very bonded and will need to be adopted together. They came from a hoarding situation and deserve the world. They seem to both get along very well with other cats but have never lived with children or a dog.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO