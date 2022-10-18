ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Family remembers slain 5-year-old Tomball child

By Chad Washington
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

Melissa While Towne (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.

Her mother, Melissa Towne, is being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her.

On Sunday, Towne confessed to Harris County deputies that she killed Nichole and then taking her to a hospital wrapped in plastic bags. She was later charged with capital murder.

Court documents say Towne slit the girl’s throat and suffocated her.

Court documents also said that Towne killed her daughter because she was “evil.”

Nichole’s father’s family remembers Nichole as a sweet little girl full of “love and giggles.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page dedicated to her funeral memorial expenses.

