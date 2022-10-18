Read full article on original website
School coaches crying foul over new teacher pension rule
For over 3 decades, East Kentwood High teacher Stephanie Stephenson has split her time between the classroom and the high school track.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education
MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
Kent County commissioner faces nonprofit leader for 2nd District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will face a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 2nd District. Republican incumbent Tom Antor and Democrat challenger Rebecca Diffin will compete in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the Grand Rapids area.
School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
WZZM 13
West Michigan counties seeing high absentee ballot numbers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck explains that security and election safety is their number one priority when it comes to elections, no matter the year. "I think it's really important for voters to know that you know, the system is secure, the system is maintained...
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
wgvunews.org
Millage would overhaul City of Roosevelt Park's 70-year-old playgrounds
This November, Muskegon County residents in Roosevelt Park will be asked to consider a new millage that, if approved, would overhaul the city’s seven area playgrounds. Roosevelt Park city officials say, the seven greenspaces currently offered to the community are in desperate need of upgrades, as several of the parks still have playground equipment that is over 70 years old.
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
East Kentwood marching band honors teacher who died of cancer
Marshall Werling had a great sense of humor. He loved teaching music and loved Jazz.
See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
'It really hurts': Students say parents fighting over removal of LGBTQ+ book impacts relationships at school
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Monday night's Spring Lake school board meeting ended early as parents during public comment refused to follow rules presented by the board. Tensions were high as one parent gave a presentation for why the book "Gender Queer" should be removed from the library, saying it displays explicit sexual imagery.
