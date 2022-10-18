ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education

MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
The Grand Rapids Press

School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
TheDailyBeast

Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting

A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
The Grand Rapids Press

7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
WZZM 13

West Michigan counties seeing high absentee ballot numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck explains that security and election safety is their number one priority when it comes to elections, no matter the year. "I think it's really important for voters to know that you know, the system is secure, the system is maintained...
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
wgvunews.org

Millage would overhaul City of Roosevelt Park's 70-year-old playgrounds

This November, Muskegon County residents in Roosevelt Park will be asked to consider a new millage that, if approved, would overhaul the city’s seven area playgrounds. Roosevelt Park city officials say, the seven greenspaces currently offered to the community are in desperate need of upgrades, as several of the parks still have playground equipment that is over 70 years old.
The Grand Rapids Press

See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
