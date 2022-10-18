ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

NFL Week 7 best bets: ATS picks

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Through six weeks of regular season action, the NFL landscape has finally begun to take shape. However, a great deal of parity still...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

DOLPHINS (3-3) vs. STEELERS (2-4) Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium TV: NBC (Chs. 6 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 5 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish), Westwood One Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-3 in his first season as a head coach; Mike Tomlin is 164-98-2, including playoffs, in his 16th season as Steelers coach and overall. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy