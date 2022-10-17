In the 2023 budget, the City Commission set aside $150,000 in Transient Guest Tax (TGT) funds for the purpose of supporting a competitive grant program for events. The grant program guidelines and the application are available online at lawrenceks.org/cmo/tgt-grants. The application period runs 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 20, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO