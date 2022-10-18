Read full article on original website
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
seehafernews.com
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitals seeing more children with respiratory virus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin, like the rest of the nation, is seeing an uptick in cases of a virus that is usually seen in very young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of RSV across the country have nearly tripled in the past two months.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant
Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
radioplusinfo.com
10-21-22 hope on the block to help fdl’s homeless
The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Hope on the Block cabinet at the Fond du Lac Public Library. Library director Jon Mark Bolthouse says the cabinet provides essential supplies to help an individual get through the night when other agencies have closed for the day and the community’s homeless shelter is full. Supplies available include sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, COVID tests and more. As of September 116 adults and 63 families were identified as homeless in Fond du Lac. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10am Saturday at the north Library entrance on Sheboygan Street.
Freedom town chairman censured for behavior
Freedom town chairman censured for behavior. Town board votes 4-1 to censure longtime member after months of tense meetings.
WBAY Green Bay
Local doctor returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief mission
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ThedaCare physician returned to northeast Wisconsin after helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Doctor Jay MacNeal is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He says he spent about two weeks working in North Port, Fla. “We had a very high throughput. There were days...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
WBAY Green Bay
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
seehafernews.com
Several Local Law Enforcement Agencies Respond To Possible Active Shooter Threat at Roncalli High School
Officers from The Manitowoc Police Department. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and County Metro Drug Unit responded to Roncalli High School at 9:35 this morning after The Joint Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call of an active shooter. Although the threat was later determined to be false, Lt. Mark...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
