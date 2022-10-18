ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

94.3 Jack FM

Timeline Of Bonfire Explosion Becoming Clear

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

