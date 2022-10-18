ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

East Longmeadow man airlifted to Baystate Medical Center after Stafford motorcycle crash

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 3 days ago

STAFFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Stafford on Sunday afternoon.

East Longmeadow Police search for suspect who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of perfume

Connecticut State Police said the 70-year-old East Longmeadow man was traveling north on Route 32 in Stafford when he lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle for an unknown reason. He then traveled off the roadway into the northbound shoulder and collided with a loose tree log, which ejected him from the motorcycle.

The man was taken by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for his injuries, which Connecticut State Police described as “suspected serious injury.”

If you have any information or witnessed the accident, you are asked to contact Trooper Godwin at 860-896-3200.

