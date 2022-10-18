ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

National teen safe driving week ‘Safe 2 save’ contest at Legacy High School

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘Safe 2 Save’ is an app that rewards drivers for putting down their phones and using points they earn to use at local retailers. In honor of national teen safe driving week, Legacy High School hosted a friendly competition between students to see who could earn the most points by driving safe and undistracted.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Major crash on 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

UT Permian Basin well-represented at West Texas Women Symposium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than three dozen students and staff members from the University of Texas Permian Basin attended the second annual West Texas Women Professional Symposium. The Symposium included sessions on leadership, work/life balance and more. “Hearing the stories of many successful, strong women and how they got...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Development Corporation signed a lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace allowing Firehawk to test hybrid rocket engines outside of Midland city limits. Firehawk’s engines have the efficiency and power of a liquid bi-propellant engine but are simpler, safer, and less costly. Stephen Lowery, MDC...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Odessa

The Permian Panthers erased a 21-point second half deficit to beat Frenship 42-41 in Wolfforth. The #4 Wink Wildcats stay undefeated with a 42-28 comeback win over rival McCamey.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the start of their Fall Open House. Now being open for 38 years, Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is a special place in Midland with essential decorations for Halloween, fall and Christmas. Today included free gifts, giveaways, Christmas tree sales, food, drinks and fun. From...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project

Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas joins the pickleball craze

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It might surprise you to learn that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. The game, often described as a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, has been around since the 1960s but has only recently experienced explosive growth. While the growth is easy to...
MIDLAND, TX

