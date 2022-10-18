Read full article on original website
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
National teen safe driving week ‘Safe 2 save’ contest at Legacy High School
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘Safe 2 Save’ is an app that rewards drivers for putting down their phones and using points they earn to use at local retailers. In honor of national teen safe driving week, Legacy High School hosted a friendly competition between students to see who could earn the most points by driving safe and undistracted.
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Major crash on 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
UT Permian Basin well-represented at West Texas Women Symposium
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than three dozen students and staff members from the University of Texas Permian Basin attended the second annual West Texas Women Professional Symposium. The Symposium included sessions on leadership, work/life balance and more. “Hearing the stories of many successful, strong women and how they got...
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Midland Development Corporation signs lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Development Corporation signed a lease agreement with Firehawk Aerospace allowing Firehawk to test hybrid rocket engines outside of Midland city limits. Firehawk’s engines have the efficiency and power of a liquid bi-propellant engine but are simpler, safer, and less costly. Stephen Lowery, MDC...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Odessa
The Permian Panthers erased a 21-point second half deficit to beat Frenship 42-41 in Wolfforth. The #4 Wink Wildcats stay undefeated with a 42-28 comeback win over rival McCamey.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy defeats Central Bobcats
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels faced off against the Central Bobcats defeating them 56-29. Take a look below at the highlights.
Basin Bites: Spitz Mediterranean opens in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that. It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with […]
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
Scores: Week 9 of Texas High School Football
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at the Midland Legacy High at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland, Texas. See scores from across the region here.
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland kicks off their 38th holiday season
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was the start of their Fall Open House. Now being open for 38 years, Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is a special place in Midland with essential decorations for Halloween, fall and Christmas. Today included free gifts, giveaways, Christmas tree sales, food, drinks and fun. From...
Man who ‘savagely’ attacked spa owner during robbery sentenced to 80 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of Aggravated Robbery by an Ector County Jury. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson was sentenced to 80 years in prison. On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to […]
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
West Texas joins the pickleball craze
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It might surprise you to learn that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. The game, often described as a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, has been around since the 1960s but has only recently experienced explosive growth. While the growth is easy to...
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
