KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
16-year-old driver killed in Davison County crash
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the DPS. The driver of the semi is 73, not 36 as initially reported. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead north of Ethan on Wednesday. The Department...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion House Fire Thursday
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department battled a house fire at 607 Cottage Ave. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Fire departments from Yankton, Gayville and Wakonda also arrived at the scene to provide assistance, along with the Vermillion Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls fire damages duplex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at the 700 Block of S. 2nd Ave. Crews arriving reported moderate smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a two story duplex. Initial reports indicated all residents were out of the building. This was confirmed by a search conducted by SFFR.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
dakotanewsnow.com
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
mitchellnow.com
Dorothy Maude Tucker, 93, Sioux Falls; formerly of Kimball
Dorothy Maude Tucker, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Kimball, SD passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Olive Presbyterian Church in Platte, SD. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at “Olive Presbyterian Church, Platte, SD” on youtube.com.
mitchellnow.com
Trial for Sioux Falls man charged with manslaughter begins this week
A man charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a firearm in a 2020 shooting is on trial in Minnehaha County this week. Opening statements for 34-year old Marcus Anderson’s trial started Tuesday after jury selection was completed on Monday. Anderson’s charges stem from an incident in eastern Sioux Falls involving the death of 31-year-old Jarrell King. On Oct. 21, 2020, King arrived to the residence of Anderson’s girlfriend at the time, according to court documents. King and Anderson’s girlfriend shared a 3-year-old son, who was present at the house. Anderson told detectives King “invited himself” into the home, looking for his son. King struck Anderson in the face and they started wrestling, according to court documents. At one point, Anderson saw King pull a handgun. Anderson gained control of the gun and shot King, who died two weeks later at a hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Roundabout construction to close East 33rd street
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, East 33rd Street will be closed to traffic at Veterans Parkway. Access to Prairie Hills Covenant will be maintained. A roundabout will be constructed just west of Silverthorne Avenue. This work is anticipated to be complete in approximately...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
