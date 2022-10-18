A man charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a firearm in a 2020 shooting is on trial in Minnehaha County this week. Opening statements for 34-year old Marcus Anderson’s trial started Tuesday after jury selection was completed on Monday. Anderson’s charges stem from an incident in eastern Sioux Falls involving the death of 31-year-old Jarrell King. On Oct. 21, 2020, King arrived to the residence of Anderson’s girlfriend at the time, according to court documents. King and Anderson’s girlfriend shared a 3-year-old son, who was present at the house. Anderson told detectives King “invited himself” into the home, looking for his son. King struck Anderson in the face and they started wrestling, according to court documents. At one point, Anderson saw King pull a handgun. Anderson gained control of the gun and shot King, who died two weeks later at a hospital.

