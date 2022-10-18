Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Diabetes drug in low supply amid TikTok weight loss trend
The side effect of weight loss from a Type 2 diabetes drug, and its recent rise to fame on TikTok, could be hindering supply for people who use the antidiabetic medication. Novo Nordisk's Type 2 drug, Ozempic, has sparked interest over the last few weeks. Multiple celebrities are clawing for the drug that costs between $1,200 and $1,500 for a month's supply, Variety reported in September. In response to a tweet asking what Elon Musk's secret was to looking "fit, ripped & healthy," he answered it was fasting and Wegovy — a higher dose of Ozempic's generic semaglutide.
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck referred to HHS inspector general for denying 340B discounts
The Health Resources & Services Administration warned Merck in an Oct. 20 letter that the company may face monetary penalties for refusing to give 340B discounts to covered entities. In May, HRSA notified Merck that it was violating 340B requirements by surpassing the ceiling prices for outpatient drugs covered under...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Regulators seek more info on CVS acquisition of Signify Health
The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health, the pharmacy giant said in an Oct. 20 securities filing. The move from the Justice Department, which also requested more info from Signify Health, gives antitrust regulators another...
beckershospitalreview.com
Drugmakers look to curb Inflation Reduction Act
Pharmaceutical companies are strategizing how to muzzle Medicare's future power to negotiate drug prices, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 20. One of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act — a $739 billion package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 — will allow Medicare, the nation's largest buyer of prescription drugs, to haggle over how much it pays for some medications starting in 2026.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
New urinary tract cancer treatment can prevent need for kidney transplant, dialysis
UC San Diego Health treated their first patient with a new urinary tract cancer treatment which can prevent the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant in the future. The treatment, Jelmyto, is an FDA-approved drug for adults with LG-UTUC, a cancer of the urinary system that involves the lining of the kidneys or the tube that connects the kidney and bladder.
beckershospitalreview.com
Black Death survivors likely passed down gene that raises autoimmune disease risk: study
People who survived the bubonic plague in parts of Europe had mutations in their genes that likely offered protection against the disease, but those same mutations passed down to survivors' descendants may increase the risk of autoimmune disease, research published Oct. 19 in Nature suggests. To conduct the study, researchers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems brace for 'twindemic' with calm confidence
As health system leaders confront the possibility of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" this year, they aren't focused on new strategies to handle a potential influx of patients. Instead, they're doubling down on what they know from their experience with the last four COVID-19 surges. Public health experts have feared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
beckershospitalreview.com
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Escape variants' account for 16% of US COVID-19 cases: 10 updates
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — dubbed 'escape variants' for their immune evasiveness — are gaining prevalence and now account for more than 16 percent of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Oct. 21. Ten findings:. Variants.
beckershospitalreview.com
Joint Commission unveils new certification for perinatal care
The Joint Commission collaborated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to launch an Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care certification on Oct. 20. The new certification program outlines the latest research, evidence-based practices and guidance to improve quality and safety for pregnant and postpartum patients and newborns, with a focus on high-risk areas for maternal morbidity and mortality. The program begins Jan. 1 but is now available for pre-application, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
