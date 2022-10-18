Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged in Sumter County summer shooting death of son
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed his son, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. SCSO said Lindsay McGeorge, 51, was already in jail for an unrelated crime when it charged him with manslaughter on Thursday. On Aug....
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
fox13news.com
Felons arrested for alleged voter fraud
Two years after he was told he could vote -- and even issued a voter ID card -- a felon from Gibsonton was arrested for voter fraud. It's turned out to be a confusing roundup of convicted felons who say they served their time.
Rockledge drug dealer sentenced for 2021 fentanyl overdose death
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Rockledge man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing a lethal dose of fentanyl. 40-year-old Deonte Lee Barber pleaded guilty back in February to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl . According to the Department of Justice, a confidential informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration...
WESH
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
fox13news.com
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Bradenton police asking for public’s help in solving 64-year-old man’s murder
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police are searching for a murder suspect after a 64-year-old man was found dead Thursday night. Bradenton Police said it received several calls Thursday night about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th street East in Bradenton. "Last night we had a 64-year-old man lose...
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
tampabeacon.com
Juvenile held in shooting
Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
fox13news.com
Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says their latest drug bust resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the agency. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the undercover trafficking operation, which ended with the arrests of three suspects and 11 pounds of fentanyl seized by detectives.
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
fox13news.com
Manatee County deputies search for shooting in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier; $5,000 reward offered
PALMETTO, Fla. - Detectives in Manatee County are still searching for answers after a 26-year-old was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier last week. Thursday, they announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest. On Oct. 14, the victim, identified as Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, was found dead after multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle at the fishing pier.
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
wuft.org
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Comments / 5