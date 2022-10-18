(Collegeville MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying pictures of men found on Joshua Guimond's computer. Guimond went missing November 9th 2002 after he attended a party with friends at the Metten Court dorms located on the campus of Saint John’s University in Collegeville. At approximately 11:45 PM, Joshua got up and left the dorm room. Many attending the party were unaware that Joshua had left. It is unknown where Joshua went after leaving the party and no one has seen him since. Joshua was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. Joshua was 6 feet tall, 176 lbs, and had blonde hair.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO