Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Dale Koenen
Dale Koenen, 72, Clara City, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 20, in Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 am Tuesday, October 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday October 24 at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service.
willmarradio.com
Merry Netland
Merry Netland, 77, of Pennock, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 27, at First Covenant Church in Willmar and will be live-streamed on the church’s website. Interment will be at Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery in rural Murdock. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, October 26, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Frank Lake Covenant Cemetery, Samaritan’s Purse, or Safe Avenues.
willmarradio.com
Paul M. Jensen
Paul M. Jensen, 88, of Willmar, formerly of the Belgrade area, died Tuesday, October 18th at Carris Health Care Center and Therapy Suites in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26th at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, rural Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Tuesday, October 25th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
willmarradio.com
Henry Deike
Henry Deike, age 98, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his residence in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Willmar Assembly of God Church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
James Kadlec
James Kadlec, age 83, of Olivia, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Father Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Military rites will follow the service and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia; with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are preferred to St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Renville County Walk in the Park.
willmarradio.com
Dale "Savage" Dahl
Dale “Savage” Dahl, age 62, of Bird Island passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones, after a seven month battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Military honors will follow the service with burial in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Eugene Terra
Eugene Terra, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Eugene Anthony Terra...
willmarradio.com
Zion Irving Lutheran Church "Harvest Sale"
Zion Irving Lutheran Church "Harvest Sale" Starting at 5 pm: Hamburger Rice Hotdish Supper for a free will donation. Also crafts, produce, and baked goods for sale. Zion Irving Lutheran Church is located in rural Hawick on County Road #103.
willmarradio.com
New clues surface in disappearance of Joshua Guimond
(Collegeville MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying pictures of men found on Joshua Guimond's computer. Guimond went missing November 9th 2002 after he attended a party with friends at the Metten Court dorms located on the campus of Saint John’s University in Collegeville. At approximately 11:45 PM, Joshua got up and left the dorm room. Many attending the party were unaware that Joshua had left. It is unknown where Joshua went after leaving the party and no one has seen him since. Joshua was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. Joshua was 6 feet tall, 176 lbs, and had blonde hair.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
Atwater man hurt in Thursday morning rollover
(Atwater MN-) An Atwater man is hospitalized after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undisclosed injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.
willmarradio.com
St. Cloud man arraigned on 5 charges after arrest in Willmar Monday
(Willmar MN-) Bail has been set at $150,000 for a St. Cloud man accused of rape, drug dealing and other offenses after his arrest in Willmar Monday morning. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon was arraigned in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on felony charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales. Sheldon's next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing November 2nd.
willmarradio.com
Anderson, Larson give thoughts on proposed Tepetonka Golf Course
(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 weighed in on the proposed destination golf course in Lake Andrew Township during last week's League of Women Voters Candidate's Forum. A group of investors want to create the Tepetonka Golf Course on 187 acres of land owned by The Thorson Family south of Lake Andrew. Commissioner Candidate Dale Anderson said while it would bring in tax revenues, he's concerned about it's proximity to the Kandiyohi County landfill and possible ground water issues...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School
(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
willmarradio.com
County Commissioners agree to salary for new county administrator
(Willmar MN-) Swift County's loss is Kandiyohi County's gain. On KWLM's Open Mic show this week, two Kandiyohi County Commissioners said they felt good about their choice of Swift County Administrator Kelsey Baker to head Kandiyohi County... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Kandiyohi County Commissioner Rollie Nissen...
willmarradio.com
Traffic signal, J-turn rejected as safety options on Highway 23 at New London
(New London MN-) MnDot says following a community input process, the number of potential improvements for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has been narrowed from four to two. Both the interchange and roundabout concepts showed support from the community and will move forward in the process for further community input. The J-turn and traffic signal concepts are not moving forward.
willmarradio.com
Taste of Ukraine
Come experience Ukraine Food, Crafts and Culture. Come and experience everything we love about Ukraine, the people, food and culture. Purpose is to raise support during this extremely difficult time of war. The goal is to provide 1000+ food baskets to 4 communities. This is a free event. Suggested donations...
Comments / 0