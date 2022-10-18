Read full article on original website
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Focused on Mississippi: Chair maker Greg Harkins
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This Focused on Mississippi story is about an old friend, chair maker Greg Harkins. He’s doing what a lot of us are doing, keeping up with the times while recognizing what time it is. “Well, I’m realizing I’m not infallible. Not bullet proof.” In other words, Harkins is getting older […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 21-23
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at […]
impact601.com
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
Mississippi Welcomes New Flag
Magnolia State voters accepted a new state flag design to replace the old Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
Mississippi Mobile ID rolls out ahead of election
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a mobile ID program last year. Mississippi residents can download Mississippi Mobile ID to access their driver’s license through their smartphones. According to officials, Mississippi Mobile […]
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Sea Coast Echo
What manufacturing workers make in Mississippi
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Mississippi using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
desotocountynews.com
$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi
Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
WAPT
EPA launches investigation into Mississippi over Jackson water funding discrimination
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites
Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
Daily Mississippian
Moving Mississippi Forward
Former Sen. Trent Lott and former Gov. Haley Barbour speculated on the future and progression of the United States during a conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Overby Center, moderated by William R. Gottshall. The two Ole Miss alumni, along with Scott Kilpatrick, executive director of the UM Center...
