Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Chair maker Greg Harkins

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This Focused on Mississippi story is about an old friend, chair maker Greg Harkins. He’s doing what a lot of us are doing, keeping up with the times while recognizing what time it is. “Well, I’m realizing I’m not infallible. Not bullet proof.” In other words, Harkins is getting older […]
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 21-23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at […]
WREG

Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mobile ID rolls out ahead of election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a mobile ID program last year. Mississippi residents can download Mississippi Mobile ID to access their driver’s license through their smartphones. According to officials, Mississippi Mobile […]
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
WJTV 12

Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
WTOK-TV

Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020. This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023. Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites

Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
Daily Mississippian

Moving Mississippi Forward

Former Sen. Trent Lott and former Gov. Haley Barbour speculated on the future and progression of the United States during a conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Overby Center, moderated by William R. Gottshall. The two Ole Miss alumni, along with Scott Kilpatrick, executive director of the UM Center...
