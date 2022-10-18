Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN SATURDAY .Dry and breezy weather is forecast again on Saturday across the plains, where critical conditions are again possible. The worst conditions are expected in areas south of Interstate 76 in the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND ADJACENT PLAINS OF BOULDER COUNTY The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 215, 216 and 239. * Timing...11 AM Saturday morning until 7 PM MDT Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...There is high potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN SATURDAY .Dry and breezy weather is forecast again on Saturday across the plains, where critical conditions are again possible. The worst conditions are expected in areas south of Interstate 76 in the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOWER ELEVATIONS OF LARIMER AND LOGAN COUNTIES...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 238 AND 248. The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 238 and 248. * Timing...Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM Saturday until 7 PM Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...There is increased potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SANDHILLS The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. * TIMING...Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to mid 80s. * LIGHTNING...Not anticipated. * IMPACTS...Any fire start will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM today to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * TIMING...Warning in effect Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. Watch in effect Sunday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph for Saturday. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph for Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent Saturday. As low as 15 percent Sunday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to mid 80s each day. * LIGHTNING...Not anticipated. * IMPACTS...Any fire start will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
