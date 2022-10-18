Effective: 2022-10-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM today to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * TIMING...Warning in effect Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. Watch in effect Sunday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph for Saturday. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph for Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent Saturday. As low as 15 percent Sunday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to mid 80s each day. * LIGHTNING...Not anticipated. * IMPACTS...Any fire start will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO