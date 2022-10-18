Here is San Diego's best and worst architecture in 2022

San Diego's most beloved — or dreaded — architecture competition is back and the results shine a light on the triumphs, or missteps, of the rapidly growing America's Finest City.

The 46-year-old Orchids and Onions competition hands out trophies for the region's best and worst architecture, making it one of the closest watched local events out there.

It's unique for an architecture organization to acknowledge bad work because a lot of the judges work in the industry could hurt potential clients' feelings with any type of demerit. However, San Diego Architectural Foundation still pushes forward with its popular competition every year.

This year, no one got the top prize for Grand Orchid or Grand Onion but that has happened before, as recently as 2021 and 2018, because the jury has to be unanimous. A committee of five jurors evaluated nominations for this year's competition.

Alexandria GradLabs (Orchid for Architecture, People's Choice Orchid)

9880 Campus Point Dr., San Diego. Owner/developer: Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Architect/designer: DGA

Judges' comments: "It's rethinking the whole concept of a laboratory building and what the potential for that is. It's just not about the laboratory building but it's about the people that work in them — how they collaborate and meet and how ideas are debated. A lot of other R&D facilities are light industrial, tilt-up buildings that are insulated from the outside. This one is all about the exterior, and they did a fantastic job."

Parco (Orchid for Architecture)

800 B Ave., National City. Owner/developer: Protea Properties and Andrew Malick (co-developer). Architect/designer: Miller Hull Partnership

Judges' comments: "Each side of the building relates to what's happening around it. I liked the idea that it was very neighborhood-oriented, very human scale. Parco is very distinctive as a solution for San Diego's housing crisis. It has a really good pedestrian environment. The commercial area along the main street is on the right place. It invites people to walk and be in touch with the neighborhood. It's not a building that screams, it's not shouting for attention which you see everywhere. It's doing the right thing, and for that it gets attention."

Kingfisher Bar & Eatery (Orchid for Interior Design)

2469 Broadway, San Diego. Owner/developer/architect: Rodolfo Rocio

Judges' comments: "This really is a combination of big moves with no restraint, one of them being the bar which is just beautiful. It feels like an area of communal gathering and keeps the place together, but at the same time it also has these doors that open up to the neighborhood. It's just an environmental that makes you want to go back."

Ocean Beach Roundabout (Onion for Urban Planning)

Bacon Street at West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego. Owner/developer/designer: City of San Diego

Judges' comments: "Although it may have had good intentions from a municipal standpoint, (the city) failed to recognize the pedestrian experience. It actually deters pedestrians from walking through here. It's a missed opportunity for the city to incorporate some landscaping. There has been a lot of chain-link fencing put up as barriers to keep people from going through the space, which really indicates to me a failure. Roundabouts are supposed to improve flows of cars and people and bicyclists, and this particular roundabout just confuses everyone."

Hotel del Coronado (Orchid for Historic Preservation)

1500 Orange Ave. Owner/developer: BRE Hotels & Resorts. Architect/designer: Heritage Architecture & Planning

Judges' comments: "I didn't feel like I was in 2022. It really took me back in time. It's very 'clean,' although it still has that historic look to it. It felt I would have walked there in the 1800s. if you remember visiting the Hotel Del, you would note that the lobby was a dark and a little dingy. It is just completely lit up — those stained glass windows — and so much more welcoming."

Mission Bay Beach Club (Orchid for Historic Preservation)

2688 E. Mission Bay Dr. Owner/developer: Bradley Schnell and Kristine Overacre. Architect/designer: Beaucoup Creative Co.

Judges' comments: "We really felt the heart and soul that was put into this project. They did a great job of refreshing it so it has a mid-century vibe to it. The building still retained its original character, really creating an icon again for Mission Bay. I really think it will be a wonderful place to meet and socialize and enjoy a glass a wine over a sunset."

Town and Country Resort Hotel (Orchid for Historic Preservation)

500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. Owner/developer: Hotel Circle Venture. Architect/designer: Gensler

Judges' comments: "It was able to maintain the original bones of the project and then just add to it, so it really is the same buildings as before but with more energy and that is more relevant to today. They did a really good job of maintaining the original character of each of the areas. I really felt it was injected with new life. It's almost like getting a wonderful facelift without seeing the stitches. It just has the right amount of new and old."

High Bluff Ridge (Orchid for Landscape Architecture)

12481-12531 High Bluff Drive, San Diego. Owner/developer: Unire Real Estate Group. Architect/designer: LPA Design Studios

Judges' comments: "It's such a small area, so much could be achieved. What it does best is it provides options for office workers to come during the mornings or evenings or lunch. It's almost like a series of rooms that are created in one space."

La Jolla Coast Walk Trail (Orchid for Landscape Architecture)

1500 block of Coast Walk from Torrey Pines Road to the Cave Store at 1325 Coast Blvd. Owner/developer: Friends of Coast Walk Trail. Architect/designer: Black Sage Environmental and Jason Allen & Brenda Fake

Judges' comments: "Those places are very, very important because they connect us to our past, of our ancestors, the people who were really walking and migrating in this land before the Europeans came. It's delicate and it needs to be cared for, and that’s what came across. It's just a landmark of San Diego's history and natural landscape."

Neighborhood, Seneca, Part Time Lover and Youngblood (Four bars and restaurants grouped together for a Craftsmanship Orchid)

Part Time Lover: 3829 30th Street, San Diego. Owner/developer: Arsalun Tafazoli and Folk Arts Rare Records. Architecture/designer: CH Projects and Home Studio

Neighborhood: 777 G St., San Diego. Owner/developer: Arsalun Tafazoli. Architect/designer: CH Projects and Home Studio

Seneca: 901 Bayfront Court, Level 19, San Diego. Owner/developer: Arsalun Tafazoli. Architecture/designer: CH Projects, AvroKO

Youngblood: 777 G St., San Diego. Owner/developer: Arsalun Tafazoli. Architecture/designer: CH Projects and Home Studio

Judges' comments: "Each had a level of craft that you could imagine 10 or more Tristan's working together to produce. They really all come together to create a certain ambiance. Everything is integrated as one continuous design which is really impressive. This collection of bars and restaurants really exemplifies the ultimate care of craft. The attention to detail in the four projects was really unique and impressive. Part Time Lover: It's like the Prairie School [architectural style] on steroids."

Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, San Diego Zoo (Orchid for Interactive Design)

2920 Zoo Dr. Owner/developer: San Diego Zoo. Architect/designer: HGW Architecture

Judges' comments: "It's such a unique project that involves all kinds of specialties: landscape design, urban design, circulation, lighting, exhibit design and knowing how a zoo functions. The experience of walking through these four unique biomes was just enlightening, from the butterfly habitat to the monkeys to the beehive, with the sound of the beehive being pumped into the insect biome. We could have easily played for half an hour in all four biomes. Just how you manage the space, it was pretty breathtaking."

Friendship Park Border Wall (Miscellaneous Onion)

Plans for two 30-foot walls have been approved at the western end of the US-Mexico border where Friendship Park is located. The park is where families and friends often meet and talk through the fence. Current plans for the new walls do not include a pedestrian gate. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Western terminus of Monument Road, San Diego; Calle Faro at Avenido del Pacifico, Tijuana. Owner/developer: Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection

Judges' comments: "The planning of the border completely disregarded Friendship Park that has been planned for years and years. We’re focusing on the border wall, not for the actual design itself but for this site, this feature that is completely ignored. The wall is just completely put up without any input from the community and the park. Many people don't know about the wall, haven't even seen it . The 30-foot-high barrier was really not in the spirit of what Friendship Park was created for."

Logan Memorial Educational Campus TK-8 (Orchid for Signage)

2875 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego. Owner/developer: San Diego Unified School District. Architect/designer: DLR Group-BakerNowicki. Graphics/Signage: Artistic Asylum

Judges' comments: "We were really attracted to what the sign can do for a place. When we approached the building several of us turned and looked at this welcome sign. We started wandering closer to it and saw all this detail. It was really artfully crafted, from the engraved detail of each letter to inlaid artwork detail. This is essentially urban art and also serves as way-finding. We were talking about design matters everywhere, like at every scale, because even if you do a great sign, it contributes to the whole building, the whole place. They did a great job of integrating art throughout the campus. We imagine the young students will really enjoy this."

