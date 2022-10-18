Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current: NWSL live stream, how to watch playoff semifinal, start time, team news
The 2022 NWSL postseason continues on Sunday, as OL Reign and Kansas City Current square off in the NWSL semifinals. First-place OL Reign -- the 2022 NWSL Shield winners -- will host fifth-place Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the NWSL Championship Final, and you can catch the matches on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
Philadelphia Union grind it out, besting FC Cincinnati 1-0 in MLS playoffs
MLS playoff wins are often a long way from pretty, and if that’s how it has to be, the Philadelphia Union are ready. Philadelphia and FC Cincinnati duked it out at Subaru Park Thursday night, and the Union did just enough in a physical battle to take a 1-0 decision. Leon Flach, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, picked up the game-winner in the second half of a hotly contested Eastern Conference semifinal. The Union front three of Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag, and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals and 25 assists on the season. Cincinnati had pretty much the same...
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
ESPN
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch focused on 'stopping the bleeding' after winless seven-game run
Under-fire Jesse Marsch has apologised to Leeds United fans but said he is confident he has the backing of the board following Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester, landing the club in a perilous position in the Premier League. A run of seven winless games, including five defeats, has seen Marsch's...
