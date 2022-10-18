MLS playoff wins are often a long way from pretty, and if that’s how it has to be, the Philadelphia Union are ready. Philadelphia and FC Cincinnati duked it out at Subaru Park Thursday night, and the Union did just enough in a physical battle to take a 1-0 decision. Leon Flach, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, picked up the game-winner in the second half of a hotly contested Eastern Conference semifinal. The Union front three of Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag, and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals and 25 assists on the season. Cincinnati had pretty much the same...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO