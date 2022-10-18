ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current: NWSL live stream, how to watch playoff semifinal, start time, team news

The 2022 NWSL postseason continues on Sunday, as OL Reign and Kansas City Current square off in the NWSL semifinals. First-place OL Reign -- the 2022 NWSL Shield winners -- will host fifth-place Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the NWSL Championship Final, and you can catch the matches on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
SEATTLE, WA
Philadelphia Union grind it out, besting FC Cincinnati 1-0 in MLS playoffs

MLS playoff wins are often a long way from pretty, and if that’s how it has to be, the Philadelphia Union are ready. Philadelphia and FC Cincinnati duked it out at Subaru Park Thursday night, and the Union did just enough in a physical battle to take a 1-0 decision. Leon Flach, who hadn’t scored a goal all season, picked up the game-winner in the second half of a hotly contested Eastern Conference semifinal. The Union front three of Julián Carranza, Dániel Gazdag, and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals and 25 assists on the season. Cincinnati had pretty much the same...
CINCINNATI, OH

