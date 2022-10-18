BSM tennis reaches semifinals of rugged Section 6AA singles, doubles brackets

St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s wrapped up the girls tennis season at the Section 6AA tournament which wrapped up Oct. 13 at the Baseline Tennis Center.

BSM senior Lauren Kallas received the No. 3 seed in the singles bracket, going 3-0, including a three-set victory over Blake’s Fatemeh Vang 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Kallas took Edina’s No. 2 seed Nicola Santoni to three sets before falling 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Santoni beat Edina teammate and top-seed Sami Hankinson 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 in the final.

BSM’s Olivia Gorton was seeded 29th and won her opening match 6-1, 6-1 against Apple Valley’s Molly Hentges before losing to Hankinson in Round 2 6-0, 6-0.

St. Louis Park senior Lily Fadell was seeded 30th and came up short against Burnsville’s eighth-seeded Sidney Handrahan 6-0, 6-2.

In the doubles bracket, BSM’s Annika Olson and Brooke Kallas won their opening two matches in straight sets before falling to Blake’s section champion Nana Vang and Allyson Jay 6-0, 6-7 (78), 6-2 in the semifinals.

Park’s Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley were seeded seventh winning their opening match against Jefferson’s Halle Johnston and Nicole Guan 6-3, 6-2.

Burnsville’s Addie Bowlby and Shawna Bruha beat the Orioles duo 6-4, 6-2.

Park junior Madeline Anklam and senior Molly Horstman-Olson earned the No. 8 seed, winning their opening match against Richfield’s No. 3 duo of Audrey Palmersheim and Toler Morgan 7-6, 6-0 before losing to Blake’s Vang and Jay 6-0, 6-2.