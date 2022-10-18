Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
"Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family" Focuses on NJ History of 1967
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University presents a new play, Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family, by TyLie Shider. Mr. Shider is the recipient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission. The Commission is awarded biennially, in partnership with Kean University’s Liberty Hall. It seeks to develop and produce new plays that celebrate New Jersey’s rich and diverse history.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
Gettysburg Subject of One-Woman Show at Ocean County Library Jackson Branch
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Veterans Day is a time to contemplate the sufferings of people in war. Experience the effects of a dark time in America when Michèle LaRue performs Gettysburg: One Woman’s War at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, November 12. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Entrepreneur Chris Rosica Speaks at Rutgers Newark, Donates 100 Copies of His First Book
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The President of Rosica Communications, Chris Rosica, was a featured speaker at Rutgers-Newark, addressing dozens of students from the university’s Marketing & Management Society meeting. Rosica shared insights on authenticity and how it impacts storytelling, crisis communications, cause marketing, positioning, and branding. All Society members received copies of Rosica’s first book, The Authentic Brand. In addition, he donated 100 copies of this timeless marketing book to Rutgers.
Mischief Night Show In Montclair: The Porchistas, Elk City, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, The Porchistas will be celebrating Halloween Eve with a classy 3 band bill - Elk City, The Porchistas, G lenn Morrow's Cry for Help. This is local, independent music at the Porchistas Home Studio in Montclair. If the weather allows this will be a backyard concert. If not they will move it inside.
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included
The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
Gallery Aferro invites Northern New Jersey Art & Writing Students to submit to the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
If you are a student in grades 7-12 in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union or Warren counties, you can enter your original work to be a part of the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. As the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition...
Impractical Jokers Tour Comes to Camden and Newark
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. Locally the tour comes to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, February 3 and Prudential Center in Newark on Friday, March 10.
Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
Project Ready and NJPAC to host “Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading the Change" Panel Following Screening of Voter Suppression Documentary
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark-based non-profit Project Ready is partnering with New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) to host “Vote. Lead. Invest. Educate; Black Women Leading the Change" panel to discuss the political and social impact of Black Women in society and voting as a tool to transform communities from the lens of Black Women. The virtual panel will take place on October 24th, 2022 at 7:00pm as part of the next PSEG True Diversity Film Series event.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
Union County Women Take the Lead: Network, Negotiate, and Navigate
(KENILWORTH, NJ) -- Women in business have always faced obstacles, and the COVID-19 pandemic has added complex new challenges. New connections with resources and guidance are needed now more than ever. To help forge those bonds, the Union County Commissioner Board invites all women owners, managers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to attend the next Union County Women Mean Business Summit.
Monmouth County Clerk Hanlon Launches COVID-19 Archive
(MANALAPAN, NJ) -- Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes. Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth are requested to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 Pandemic to be preserved within the County Clerk’s Archives.
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
Middlesex County hosted Sixth Annual Business Summit; honored guest speakers included U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Middlesex County hosted its sixth annual Business Summit on October 13 where a group of forward-thinking business leaders provided insights into leadership practices and resources that increase business retention, expansion, and economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes — from startups and family-owned businesses to larger organizations located in Middlesex County and beyond. In addition to important discussions around key industry topics such as how technology is reshaping the business world; new ways businesses are appealing to customers; and how micro and small businesses can gain access capital, this year’s Business Summit was designed to provide attendees with an opportunity to meet and network with their peers; share best practices; find new customers and investors; and discuss emerging market trends.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0