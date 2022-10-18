Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push
Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
Louisville Football Is Frightfully #1 In This Category
Scott Satterfield has a tough road ahead while he remains in the hot seat. LOUISVILLE, KY– All eyes will be on the Louisville football program this weekend. Former players, future recruits, and fans alike will be in attendance for their homecoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The atmosphere will be full of hope as over 60 future stars in the college football landscape will enjoy this ACC matchup in Cardinal Stadium.
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Payne faces many challenges as rookie coach with Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As if being a rookie head coach wasn’t challenging enough, Kenny Payne must rebuild a Louisville program where he was part of its storied past while learning the ropes. It would be one thing if his task was limited to the court, where Payne must blend his few returning Cardinals with transfers and underclassmen. But he must also lead his team from the cloud of several scandals, with an independent panel deciding punishment for the latest allegations. Reconnecting with a Louisville fan base tired of the drama is another part of the mission for Payne, who seems emboldened to restore his alma mater’s luster on all fronts. In due time. “I want to establish a culture,” Payne said. “If I don’t establish a culture this year and I make this about wins and losses, I’m cheating the process. The culture is uncompromised and if it means that we lose, we lose.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky recruit decommits after more than year-long commitment
Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.
Louisville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Jeffersontown High School football team will have a game with Seneca High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Pleasure Ridge Park High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Louisville.com
Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)
“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)
The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)
Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
spectrumnews1.com
Craig Greenberg gets surprise endorsement from former rival
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg received a surprise endorsement on Thursday from one of his former rivals in the Democratic primary. Rev. Timothy Findley, the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center who ran for mayor in the spring, threw his backing behind Greenberg, saying that the choice between him and Republican Bill Dieruf was an “easy choice.”
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
Wave 3
Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s teaming up for a limited-time test in Kentucky
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are planning a potential collaboration between the two chains at select locations next week.
wdrb.com
PharmaCord plans to bring more than 500 new jobs to Jeffersonville's River Ridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to River Ridge in Jeffersonville. PharmaCord — which works on behalf of top drug manufacturers as a patient services provider — said it plans to hire more than 500 new employees, driven by the growth of new therapies.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0