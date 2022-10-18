Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
HELP Vincennes looking for community input
One Vincennes organization says it needs your input to help make the city a better place to live. HELP Vincennes will be at the Pantheon on Wednesday, October 26th. HELP stands for Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Vincennes leaders hired Jamie Dugan this summer to create HELP Vincennes. The goal is...
MyWabashValley.com
Battle of the Brains to fund Vigo County’s first grade field trip
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Vigo County Education Foundation held it’s first annual Battle of the Brains trivia night. It happened at the Country Club of Terre Haute. This event was held in place of the foundation’s usual bowling benefit which hasn’t happened since 2019. Proceeds from the event fund the first grade field trip to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
MyWabashValley.com
Power of the Purse returning to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley is once again holding the Power of the Purse program to support early childhood education through their Success by Six program. In the attached interview, Julie is joined by the United Way’s Abby Desboro and...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosts safe Halloween event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —As Halloween creeps closer, local community members have started hosting fun and safe ways for children to trick or treat. The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosted its fourth annual trunk or treat event at Deming Park. Trunk or treats are a safe and less spooky alternative which give families the opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities with trusted community members.
MyWabashValley.com
Spooky turnout at Ryves Hall Youth Center’s trunk or treat
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Family night at Ryves Hall Youth Center had a spooky turnout Wednesday evening. October’s family night theme was trunk or treat. Organizations like Fifth Third Bank, Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, Project Never Broken, Wabash Valley Misfits, and much more were passing out candy to all the ghouls and goblins. The event also included games and activities for the children and adults.
MyWabashValley.com
Duke Energy helps revamp local parks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
roadtirement.com
Chief Tecumseh statue
It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
MyWabashValley.com
Dixie Bee first graders gifted literacy kits
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local school children received new books Wednesday for their home libraries. International Paper partnered with Scholastic to donate literacy kits to all first graders at Dixie Bee Elementary School. Each kit contains five books and literacy materials. International Paper’s recycling customer service manager,...
MyWabashValley.com
Some treats are sweeter when Rolled Wright
PARIS, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join host Julie as she gets a look at the inner workings of a business that sells a delicious treat made right in front of customers’ eyes!. Rolled Wright Creamery is truly a family affair, with both the owners and their children getting involved in the creation of specialized flavors.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
MyWabashValley.com
How local businesses are supporting foster families
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Culver’s Terre Haute Owner Renee Bilyeu joins GDL host Julie Henricks to chat about the efforts their company and other individuals have made to help foster families. Culver’s is a “Foster Friendly Business” and joins a number of other businesses in town...
freedom929.com
“THANK YOU” FOR ALL YOU DO
(OLNEY/NEWTON) During this 2022 Principal Appreciation Day, let’s recognize our local principals, assistants, and others for the job they do for students, staff, and the public. RICHLAND COUNTY. * High School Principal Darrell Houchin and Assistant Rylan Rusk. * Middle School Principal Jeff Thompson and Assistant Michelle Klingler. *...
WTHI
Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements
VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements. The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park. An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park. This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit. Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction. The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here...
MyWabashValley.com
Exploring Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, IL
Paris, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join Julie as she goes on-location to visit with the folks who run the beautiful Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, Illinois. Learn about how they got started and what it took to get them into their current location, as well as what customers can expect to find when visiting the eatery.
wamwamfm.com
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building
Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
MyWabashValley.com
When disaster strikes PuroClean cleans up
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join host Julie Henricks as she learns about the work the fine folks at PuroClean do for their customers. When disaster strikes, the team at PuroClean is ready to go with their services which include water and fire damage restoration. For a list...
Comments / 1