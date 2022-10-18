Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Building community on stage: Queer VOICES theater project at TACAW in Willits
This weekend, VOICES and TACAW present a three-day, multi-disciplinary theater project called A Green Bird On Orange Trees, created by seven local queer artists. The production is directed by Cassidy Willey and Art Williams. Willey is the lead teaching artist at VOICES, a Carbondale-based, nonprofit arts organization aimed at amplifying...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Spooks, scares and some more Halloween themed fun
22nd Annual Culinary Arts Fest will be happening next weekend with a theme of Eat, Drink and be Scary in a tip of the witch’s hat to Halloween. “We have a great lineup, for sure,” said Laurie Chase, the president of Glenwood Springs Art Council. “If you feel like dressing up, please do and come in costume. It will be fun.”
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Norman Cohen
Norman Cohen, 87, of Snowmass Village, CO, passed away at home on October 5, 2022, after a battle with lymphoma. His wife, Jeannette, was by his side. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Norm loved sports and adventure from an early age. He began speedskating at the age of 12. He ran track in high school and joined the rifle and pistol club, where he had the opportunity to compete in several national championships in rifle shooting. He was an avid skier. Norm became interested in sailing while living on the southern shore of Long Island. He also developed an interest in airplanes and got his pilot’s license. He pursued sailing and flying on and off throughout his life.
nbc11news.com
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: John Noel
We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of John Palma Noel on 8/17. John passed away peacefully in his home. He’s a beautiful, gentle soul with a talent for music like no other. John is loved and missed greatly by his children, Jacqueline and Garrett, grandchildren, his siblings, and his friends in the valley.
travellemming.com
Aspen vs Vail vs Breckenridge (Which is Best in 2022?)
If you’re debating Aspen vs. Vail vs. Breckenridge, I’m a local here to help you understand each of these Colorado mountain towns’ pros and cons. All feature fun things to do, lively downtown areas, and some of the best slopes to ski in Colorado. In this guide,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle roundabout project tops list of Garfield FMLD fall grants; $1.44M awarded in total
A $600,000 grant for Rifle’s Gateway Roundabout project is the top awardee in the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District fall grant cycle. The envisioned roundabout where Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 6 and Whiteriver Avenue meet at an awkward and often dangerous intersection, however, remains a concept design, City Manager Tommy Klein said.
Aspen Daily News
Basalt farmer Osentowski nears accord with Eagle County
An 81-year-old farmer who has cultivated a loyal following while teaching sustainable agriculture moved closer Monday to reaching a deal with Eagle County that will secure the future of his legacy business on Basalt Mountain. Jerome Osentowski wanted to come up with a succession plan for his Central Rocky Mountain...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle County sheriff candidate Paul Agneberg out of jail despite refusal to sign PR bond
Paul Agneberg, the unaffiliated candidate running for Eagle County sheriff, was released from jail Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Agneberg was taken into custody Wednesday night by Undersheriff Dan Loya and another deputy from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following his debate with incumbent Sheriff James van Beek at a candidate forum hosted by the Vail Daily.
KRDO
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Dry fall means slow start to hunting season on public lands, private outfitter sees opposite
Rifle-hunting season for big game in Western Colorado kicked off this week, opening on Saturday and ending Wednesday. With a week and a half break in between, the second season begins Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6. The hot and dry start to fall has so far negatively affected...
adventure-journal.com
Aspen Snowmass Has Cool Idea to Help Housing Crunch for Workers
It’s called Tenants for Turns and it’s a simple idea. If homeowners or landlords in the Roaring Fork Valley area of western Colorado, which encompasses Aspen and Carbondale, two areas in which affordable housing is incredibly difficult to come by, rent their housing to employees of the company that owns Aspen Snowmass, they get one free season pass. Or, they can choose a $1,200 voucher for use on meals, etc at the Aspen Snowmass properties.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everything you need to know about ballot measure 2C in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs’ proposed lodging tax, or ballot measure 2C, is estimated to create an additional $1.3-$1.6 million to invest in workforce housing development in the city. Ballots are being mailed out to registered voters this week. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If passed, people would pay an additional...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge, Rifle boys soccer teams score key wins as playoffs near
The Rifle and Coal Ridge high school boys soccer teams are slated for a big 3A Western Slope League game Thursday that carries major post-season implications for both squads, as the Bears and Titans both bring top-20 rankings into the final week of the regular season. Coal Ridge scored a...
Comments / 0