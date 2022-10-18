ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The Hill

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money

An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date

A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
SUMMERFIELD, FL

