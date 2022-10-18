Read full article on original website
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
wogx.com
Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar
A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar. Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
Inverness Man Arrested For Killing An Inmate In Jail
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston of Inverness, Florida, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on murder charges. This arrest stems from an altercation that occurred in September between inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Houston
First Coast News
Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
wuft.org
Elected official accused by police of carving gay slur in SUV; he denies it
An Alachua County elected official running for reelection next month is accused by police of carving a gay slur into an SUV parked across the street from his family’s former home. Daniel “Danny” Taylor Gordon, 41, of Gainesville is formally accused in Alachua County Circuit Court of misdemeanor property...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
leesburg-news.com
84-year-old Leesburg woman attacked by granddaughter in battle over money
An 84-year-old Leesburg woman was attacked by her granddaughter early Friday evening at the Aaron’s rental parking lot. A witness called the Leesburg Police Department and told the dispatcher that she saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Sharial Brown, hitting and screaming at an older woman in a van. The witness pointed the van out to the police when they arrived at the store located in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
villages-news.com
78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date
A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
