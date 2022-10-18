Energy analyst: Increased North Dakota oil and gas production would help dent Russian military funding

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will ask the legislature for additional funding for his office to address increasing crime in the state. "We've put together a budget that we're already talking to legislators about it, letting them know our priorities of combating the absolute, very troubling, emerging but escalating threat of violence in the state of North Dakota. This year crime statistics for last year, violent crime and robbery was up 11 percent in North Dakota. That was on top of an increase the year before," said Wrigley.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO