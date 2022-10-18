Energy analyst: Increased North Dakota oil and gas production would help dent Russian military funding

Read full article on original website
North Dakota allocating more funding to Salt Caverns Study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is allocating more funding to an energy study. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission approved nearly a million dollars in additional funding Thursday for a study to determine whether salt caverns could be used to store gas and liquids. The money is coming from the...
Drought conditions expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions are expanding in North Dakota. The newly-released U.S. Drought Monitor report shows drought conditions in nearly one-fifth of the state are severe. Another 75-percent of the state is in moderate drought and the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. Meteorologists say above-normal temperatures...
North Dakota AG Wrigley wants stiffer sentences and more funding in response to rising crime rates
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will ask the legislature for additional funding for his office to address increasing crime in the state. "We've put together a budget that we're already talking to legislators about it, letting them know our priorities of combating the absolute, very troubling, emerging but escalating threat of violence in the state of North Dakota. This year crime statistics for last year, violent crime and robbery was up 11 percent in North Dakota. That was on top of an increase the year before," said Wrigley.
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
North Dakota farmer Kurt Groszhans back home after being jailed in Ukraine
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota farmer who spent roughly half a year detained in Ukraine is now back home in the state, according to statements from U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer. Kurt Groszhans, was detained in Kyiv in November 2021, accused in a murder-for-hire plot against a...
U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker touts proposal to eliminate property tax in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker is talking about his proposal to eliminate property taxes in North Dakota. "North Dakota is unique amongst all the states in its opportunity to eliminate the property tax without eliminating any services and without increasing sales or income tax. I mean it's a situation that any other state would just die for," said Becker.
North Dakota Religious Groups, Law Enforcement speaking out against Recreational Marijuana legalization
(Fargo, ND) -- Religious groups and law enforcement agencies are speaking out against marijuana legalization. The North Dakota Catholic Conference released a statement this week saying Catholics have an obligation to "protect human life and the common good." North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies, Police Chiefs, and Peace Officers Associations are...
State of North Dakota offers new online directory of mental health resources
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Human Services is trying to make accessing mental health resources easier. The department is offering residents a mental health directory with more than 180 programs and resources available for those in need. Officials say many times people don't know where to start when dealing with mental health issues and the directory can offer help navigating various options offered by the state. More information is available at HHS.ND.gov.
Fargo's District 27 house representative wants to continue supporting business and growth
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
Moorhead man to change plea in Fargo workplace shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is expected to change his plea in connection with a Fargo workplace shooting. Anthony Reese Jr. is accused of killing two co-workers at a manufacturing company in 2021. He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder, including the death of an unborn child.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
Wayzata Public School District named best school district in Minnesota
(Wayzata, MN) -- The Wayzata Public School District is the best school district in the state. That's according to data from Niche, which factored grades, teacher salary's, racial and economic diversity, and more. The Wayzata district features a 96-percent graduation rate, a 17-to-1 students to teacher ratio, while serving more...
City council member wants to make Moorhead more "walkable and bikeable city"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead City Council Member appointed to her seat is hoping to be elected by voters in November. "I've had a wonderful 18 months to really see some great positive momentum and it's that positive momentum with things moving forward that has led me to run for election and be on the ballot," said Ward 2 Council Member Heather Nesemeier.
Fargo family wins on Family Feud
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo family is celebrating a game show win. The Meyhuber family won one of two games on Family Feud earlier this year. The first episode aired Tuesday, revealing that the family won 20-thousand dollars on the show. The family lost on Wednesday's episode in the fourth...
Mayor Tim Mahoney: "I don't like the way things went down" in reaction to Piepkorn being stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Mayor is not happy with how the infrastructure of power has shifted in recent days inside the City Commission. Mayor Tim Mahoney talked with WDAY Radio's The Jay Thomas Show Tuesday, expressing frustration with the process that saw now former Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn be stripped of his title this week.
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
Fargo Police searching for woman connected to shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are looking for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting. A warrant has been issued for Tarnelle Abraham for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting October 10th on 42nd Street South. Fargo Police have released the above photo of Abraham, and...
Boy hit by vehicle in Moorhead suffers serious injuries
MOORHEAD -A 12-year old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in S. Moorhead Thursday night. It happened in the 1200 block of 30th Ave. S. just before 7:30pm. Police say the boy suffered serious injuries. The driver, 29-year old Brandee Moran of Moorhead was not hurt.
