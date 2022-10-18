Read full article on original website
North Dakota allocating more funding to Salt Caverns Study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is allocating more funding to an energy study. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission approved nearly a million dollars in additional funding Thursday for a study to determine whether salt caverns could be used to store gas and liquids. The money is coming from the...
Minnesota Metals Company planning Minerals Processing Facility in North Dakota
(Mercer County, ND) -- A Minnesota metals company is planning to build a minerals processing facility in central North Dakota. Talon Metals Corp is getting a 114-million dollars to build the facility from the U.S. Department of Energy. The 433-million dollar plant is part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid.
Drought conditions expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions are expanding in North Dakota. The newly-released U.S. Drought Monitor report shows drought conditions in nearly one-fifth of the state are severe. Another 75-percent of the state is in moderate drought and the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. Meteorologists say above-normal temperatures...
North Dakota AG Wrigley wants stiffer sentences and more funding in response to rising crime rates
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will ask the legislature for additional funding for his office to address increasing crime in the state. "We've put together a budget that we're already talking to legislators about it, letting them know our priorities of combating the absolute, very troubling, emerging but escalating threat of violence in the state of North Dakota. This year crime statistics for last year, violent crime and robbery was up 11 percent in North Dakota. That was on top of an increase the year before," said Wrigley.
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring: The state's biggest challenge for AG industry is "keeping a finger on the pulse"
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Agriculture Commissioner is setting the stage as to why voters should re-elect him in the upcoming November General Election. Doug Goehring is North Dakota's Agriculture Commissioner. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about the challenges he's seen across the state, programs developed in North Dakota that are being used across the country, and future challenges that residents can see in the future.
Greater North Dakota Chamber opposes Term Limit proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- The Greater North Dakota Chamber is expressing its opposition to a proposed term limit ballot measure. Chamber officials say voters should get to decide how long someone serves in state government. Measure One would change the state constitution to limit the governor to two, four-year terms in...
U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker touts proposal to eliminate property tax in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker is talking about his proposal to eliminate property taxes in North Dakota. "North Dakota is unique amongst all the states in its opportunity to eliminate the property tax without eliminating any services and without increasing sales or income tax. I mean it's a situation that any other state would just die for," said Becker.
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
North Dakota Religious Groups, Law Enforcement speaking out against Recreational Marijuana legalization
(Fargo, ND) -- Religious groups and law enforcement agencies are speaking out against marijuana legalization. The North Dakota Catholic Conference released a statement this week saying Catholics have an obligation to "protect human life and the common good." North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies, Police Chiefs, and Peace Officers Associations are...
State of North Dakota offers new online directory of mental health resources
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Human Services is trying to make accessing mental health resources easier. The department is offering residents a mental health directory with more than 180 programs and resources available for those in need. Officials say many times people don't know where to start when dealing with mental health issues and the directory can offer help navigating various options offered by the state. More information is available at HHS.ND.gov.
Fargo's District 27 house representative wants to continue supporting business and growth
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.
Minnesota State System pitching tuition freeze
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities is pitching a tuition freeze in a bid for increased state funding. Minnesota State system officials presented their case to lawmakers Wednesday. The system is asking for an additional 350-million dollars in the next biennium. It's the largest...
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
Moorhead man to change plea in Fargo workplace shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is expected to change his plea in connection with a Fargo workplace shooting. Anthony Reese Jr. is accused of killing two co-workers at a manufacturing company in 2021. He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder, including the death of an unborn child.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
Wayzata Public School District named best school district in Minnesota
(Wayzata, MN) -- The Wayzata Public School District is the best school district in the state. That's according to data from Niche, which factored grades, teacher salary's, racial and economic diversity, and more. The Wayzata district features a 96-percent graduation rate, a 17-to-1 students to teacher ratio, while serving more...
City council member wants to make Moorhead more "walkable and bikeable city"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead City Council Member appointed to her seat is hoping to be elected by voters in November. "I've had a wonderful 18 months to really see some great positive momentum and it's that positive momentum with things moving forward that has led me to run for election and be on the ballot," said Ward 2 Council Member Heather Nesemeier.
10-19-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:19 - Kilbourne Group Vice President of Communications Adrienne Olson and Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Executive Director Judy Lewis talk with Bonnie and Friends about a possible new home for the FM Community Theatre in downtown Fargo. 12:22 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on how to handle wild birds...
