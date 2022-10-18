State, local and federal agencies are working to figure out what is causing changes to the waters and streambed of Lincoln Creek. In recent days, the water in Lincoln Creek below Grizzly Reservoir has turned a milky green color and a sediment — yellow in some places, white in others — has settled on the streambed. The water flowing into the reservoir from upper Lincoln Creek ran yellow on Saturday.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO