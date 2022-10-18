Read full article on original website
Business Bites: Apartments proposed for Dick’s RV Park; Mise en Place open; Great Falls Clinic optical center closing; Gibson, Milwaukee Station, Alluvion construction underway; Malmstrom contract
The city has received a rezoning application for the Dick’s RV Park Property. The developer is requesting to rezone the property from R-10 mobile home park to R-6 high density multifamily. If approved, the developer is planning to build 513 multifamily units. According to the city planning department, the...
Planning board to review plan for 432-unit apartment complex
The city planning board will consider an annexation and rezone request for a 432-unit apartment complex during their Oct. 25 meeting. The planning board makes a recommendation to the City Commission on whether to approve the project. City staff are recommending approval. Silver Stone Enterprises submitted a request to annex...
Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26
Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center. Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members. Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why did a Great Falls school principal kiss a goat? (video)
A fundraiser for the PTA at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Great Falls reached its goal - and the principal fulfilled his promise of kissing a goat once the target was reached.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Library holding Story Walk event Oct. 26
The Great Falls Public Library is holding a ribbon-cutting for their new Story Walk in Gibson Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. “A Story Walk combines the joy of reading and the benefits of walking together outdoors. Story Walk is an educational activity that places the pages from a children’s story along a walking route. Story Walks are an innovative and delightful way to promote reading and the outdoors at the same time. The first stories featured in our Gibson Park Story Walk are Stella Luna by Janell Cannon and If You’re A Monster and You Know It by Ed Emberley and Rebecca Emberle,” according to the library.
Clerk and Recorder candidate: Sandra Merchant
Experience relevant to position sought: Business office, business owner, organization of programs/events/groups, teaching, public service/volunteering, customer service, etc. Campaign website/social media accounts, if applicable: Campaign website. Q: Why are you running for clerk and recorder/elections official?. A: I am a concerned citizen who believes oversight by the people is necessary...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
Great Falls police on scene of suspicious death at First United Methodist Church
Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave. N. Great Falls police officers are working with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies to investigate. The Great Falls Police Department says people should expect to see law enforcement officers in the area for several hours,...
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit
A suspect is in custody after a police chase south and west of Great Falls involving multiple agencies, according to the Great Falls Police Department. All Great Falls Public Schools were under a precautionary shelter in place order, as were city private schools and those in the Town of Cascade.
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
