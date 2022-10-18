ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Cleveland.com

Why Caris LeVert won the starting small forward job and how he can help fill the Darius Garland void

CHICAGO -- Caris LeVert has become the Cleveland Cavaliers’ chameleon. He’s a versatile two-way swingman being asked to play different roles depending on who he shares the floor with, and which position he occupies that night. On ball. Off ball. Screener. Playmaker. Scorer. Shooter. Slasher. Connector. Point guard, shooting guard or small forward.
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates from the season opener

TORONTO -- The highly-anticipated start to the 2022-23 NBA season is here for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. It will be the first chance for fans to get a look at how Donovan Mitchell, acquired...
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
Cleveland.com

Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Cleveland.com

Is everything clicking for Joe Burrow and the offense ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Confidence is buzzing across the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive huddles. The Bengals’ offense is healthy, happy, strong and content, but not fully satisfied. Just as Cincinnati began showing explosive flashes in last week’s win at the Saints, that could very well continue into this weekend’s home battle with the Atlanta Falcons.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

