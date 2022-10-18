Read full article on original website
Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
Arrest made in St. Paul double killing
A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men in St. Paul on Thursday. The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday lunchtime it has booked a 32-year-old local man into jail on suspicion of murder. It comes after two men were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV
Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
WBAY Green Bay
Career EXCELerate Wisconsin
An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken North Port. SMALL TOWNS: Kaukauna: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years. These Kaukauna buddies lost touch after they left school and went into the military. Collaboration helps students build long-term career skills. Updated: 9 hours ago. It's a partnership with...
WDIO-TV
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
kdal610.com
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV
MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin. That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.
WBAY Green Bay
Pierce electric fire truck named “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An electric pumper built in Appleton by Pierce Manufacturing is 2022′s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. The Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper was awarded that title by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group during a state business convention in Madison Wednesday. “Pierce has...
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
WBAY Green Bay
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
WBAY Green Bay
Health information of up to 3 million Advocate Aurora Health patients exposed
CHICAGO (AP) - The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday...
gowatertown.net
Single vehicle crash in southwest South Dakota kills three men, injures another
OELRICHS, S.D.–A triple-fatality crash has been reported in South Dakota’s southwest corner. The Highway Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 o’clock Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 18, four miles east of Oelrichs. A Chevy Spark was eastbound when the driver lost control. The compact car rolled...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
