Oxford, OH

earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Breeze Airways promises “Seriously Nice” nonstop flights from CVG

— Promotional fares starting from $39* and $99* –- Cincinnati, Ohio – Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one way, respectively.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library

DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner

Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
DAYTON, OH

