Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
No. 6 Medina repeats as GCC champ with 48-7 romp over No. 18 Solon

MEDINA, Ohio — The aerial circus that is the Medina football team was in full swing Friday at the expense of the visiting Solon Comets. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard passed for 399 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bees to a 48-7 victory over Solon, clinching the outright Greater Cleveland Conference title for the second consecutive year and propelling Medina into the Division I playoffs with a 9-1 record.
