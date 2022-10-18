Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 10 scores for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 10 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 48, Manchester 14. Senate Athletic League. Rhodes vs. East Tech at Lonnie Burton Field ( cancelled ) Glenville 54, John Hay 0. Collinwood 14, John Adams...
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
No. 2 St. Edward doesn’t hold back in 41-20 win vs. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Neither St. Edward nor Archbishop Hoban held back. Both teams had the top seeds in their respective regions for next week’s OHSAA football playoffs well in hand. Yet, pride pushed the top two teams in the cleveland.com rankings. So did St. Edward’s offensive line, which...
Players need to work harder? Mental mistakes and coaching? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The week after the embarrassing 38-15 loss to New England, two Browns veterans spoke out about what the team needs to do to salvage this season. The Browns are 2-4 heading into Baltimore for Sunday’s game. Before discussing what safety John Johnson III and Joel...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 10 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the final week of regular season for Ohio high school football, and there are a lot of things up for grabs. Playoff berths and seeds, No. 1 positions in cleveland.com’s Top 25 and The Super 25 as well as this year’s Mr. Football award are still yet to be finalized.
Week 10 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 10 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 3 Glenville records seventh shutout with 54-0 romp of John Hay, clinches Senate title once again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Glenville’s reign of dominance in the Senate League has reached 25 years. The Tarblooders captured yet another league title with a 54-0 rout of John Hay in the Senate League championship game on Friday afternoon at Robert Bump Taylor Field. Glenville’s last loss on the...
Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (4-2) visit Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Saturday to take on the 4th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (6-0). Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Skyhawks,...
Browns LB Deion Jones ready to be activated, ‘get a little spin’ against Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones could hardly wait for the end of the question. Jones hasn’t played yet this regular season, on IR when he was still with the Atlanta Falcons due to a shoulder injury. Since the Oct. 9 trade that brought Jones to Cleveland, the Browns have designated him for return, but he’s still waiting to be activated.
Browns turn to Hjalte Froholdt to fill in for Wyatt Teller on Sunday in Baltimore
BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time since late in the season in 2020, the Browns will start Sunday’s game missing half of their dynamic guard duo. Right guard Wyatt Teller was officially ruled out Friday with the calf injury that limited him to just 15 offensive snaps against the Patriots and might keep him out beyond Sunday’s contest.
Browns offense could use a heavy dose of Kareem Hunt against the Ravens: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- So far this season, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has uncharacteristically struggled turning the ball over -- including having three turnovers last week against the New England Patriots. The antidote to Brissett perhaps trying to do too much downfield is right at the Browns finger tips, however. Maybe...
Plant Lovers' Almanac: Trees with needles have fall colors too
Along Lake Michigan at the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula in Northport, Michigan, last week, we were treated to the white bark of paperbark birch and the smooth, silvery bark of American beech with its mellow yellows and tans of fall foliage color. More ominous were the hints of beech...
No. 6 Medina repeats as GCC champ with 48-7 romp over No. 18 Solon
MEDINA, Ohio — The aerial circus that is the Medina football team was in full swing Friday at the expense of the visiting Solon Comets. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard passed for 399 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bees to a 48-7 victory over Solon, clinching the outright Greater Cleveland Conference title for the second consecutive year and propelling Medina into the Division I playoffs with a 9-1 record.
Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School-Parma’s physical education teacher, Wanda Ford, is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University, where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
José Ramírez insisted on delaying thumb surgery; Andrés Giménez played with thumb fracture: Guardians injury roundup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez insisted that he would delay potentially season-ending surgery in June, choosing instead to play through a painful torn ligament in his right hand, and likely keeping the Guardians on course for a division title and postseason run in 2022. Andrés Giménez, the...
