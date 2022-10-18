ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneville, NC

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death

A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
