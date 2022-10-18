LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO