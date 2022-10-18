Read full article on original website
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on S. Main Street involving juvenile
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting on S. Main Street involving a juvenile. Police said they found several shell casings in an alley, between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites. Authorities said the juvenile victim told them he was leaving Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse when...
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
North Carolina man arrested for murder of Bedford County woman, Sheriff says
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man from North Carolina has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said they responded to Madison View Drive for an unresponsive 28-year-old woman. The woman,...
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
Man fires gun into ceiling, killing upstairs neighbor in Clemmons apartment, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons. According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 9 a.m. on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. When they got there, they spoke with a property employee and found a woman dead in a third-floor apartment. The […]
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Man wanted after robbery with dangerous weapon in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after a robbery in Graham earlier this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. On Oct. 10 around 11:00 p.m., a man, later identified as 43-year-old Khafian Scott, went into the K C Quickie Mart at 312 Providence Road. He had a weapon, demanded money […]
