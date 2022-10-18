ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolanville, TX

KCEN

63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers. According...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs

KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old

TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Wrong way crash results in one death

Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen police ‘actively’ investigating 4-year-old boy’s death

KILLEEN, Texas - Few details have been released, but Killeen police say they are “actively” investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy. The boy died Thursday at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. Emergency responders had taken him to the hospital – as he was experiencing “medical issues” – from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019. So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.
WACO, TX

