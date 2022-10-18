Read full article on original website
63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers. According...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on south Austin flyover
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
Firefighter Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Valley Mills (Valley Mills, TX)
According to the social media handle of Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a firefighter was working on a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road.
KWTX
Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Texas Man Allegedly Shoots At H-E-B & Then Clocks In For His Shift
The bullet was shot at the H-E-B store entrance around 5:30 p.m. while shoppers were inside.
fox44news.com
Wrong way crash results in one death
Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
Pedestrian killed in crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman died late Monday night on State Highway 130 near the Tesla gigafactory.
DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash
Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.
Texas high-speed chase ends with 1 illegal immigrant dead, 4 injured when car rolls into river, DPS says
A high-speed chase in Texas ended with one illegal immigrant dead and four others injured when their vehicle rolled over into a river, authorities said.
Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting out window at H-E-B
An earlier incident may also be connected to the man.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police seek accused car thieves
Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
News Channel 25
Killeen police ‘actively’ investigating 4-year-old boy’s death
KILLEEN, Texas - Few details have been released, but Killeen police say they are “actively” investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy. The boy died Thursday at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. Emergency responders had taken him to the hospital – as he was experiencing “medical issues” – from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen.
Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts
WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019. So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
