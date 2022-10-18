ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson Police remind drivers of 'Move Over' law

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky.

The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights?”

New middle school for Daviess County opens

Officials say that if changing lanes is not possible or unsafe, drivers must slow down and use caution.

“Help keep our officer’s safe… Slow down and MOVE OVER!” says the HPD spokesperson.

According to police, approximately 8% of officers killed in the line of duty are a result of being struck by a vehicle while outside of their vehicle.

Comments / 2

Joshua Hinton
3d ago

what about the crooked cops of Henderson Kentucky who pull people over for no good reason and then tell them the only reason why they pull them over is because they thought they didn't have a seatbelt on about 2 months ago me and my wife had gotten pulled over in Henderson Kentucky on 41 by state trooper I don't know his name and I don't much care to know it but he illegally pulled us over without any probable cause without any reason at all I honestly think that the police of Henderson Kentucky need to start doing their jobs a little better than what they do

Reply
2
 

