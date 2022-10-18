Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky.

The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights?”

Officials say that if changing lanes is not possible or unsafe, drivers must slow down and use caution.

“Help keep our officer’s safe… Slow down and MOVE OVER!” says the HPD spokesperson.

According to police, approximately 8% of officers killed in the line of duty are a result of being struck by a vehicle while outside of their vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).