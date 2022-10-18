ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

New inclusive playground opens at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. It’s a new place to play for everyone!. The ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new inclusive playground in Irondequoit. It’s at Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park on Rudman Road off Sea Breeze Drive. It’s a place where children of all abilities can learn, play and grow together.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: September weather in October this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re going back in time this weekend, with more of a mid September feel to the air. A sprawling area of high pressure has taken over the eastern half of the United States, bringing us a lovely stretch of late October weather, starting this weekend. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the lower 70s with full sunshine on Saturday, and sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday. This is due to a system moving up the east coast that’ll spread some rain into the big cities of the Mid Atlantic, but nothing more than some clouds for us on Sunday. There’s the outside chance we could see a brief shower Sunday overnight into early Monday, but any rain that does manage to work in will end quickly, and we’ll be back to sunshine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday of next week, which will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average for late October.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns and temps warm on Friday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a frosty start to Friday but a much milder afternoon with some sunshine is on the way. Temperatures will reach in the low 60s with a breeze. Some gusts on Friday afternoon will reach over 20 miles per hour. There will be clear skies for Friday night and tons of sunshine in the forecast for Saturday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Callie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Callie is a 2-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Callie is a beautiful, fluffy girl. She is a shy girl who would do best in a home without small children. Although she doesn’t love being brushed, she does love your company. One of her favorite activities is hanging out by the window and watching birds and critters outside. She needs some patience because she is learning to trust people and is afraid in most new situations. If you have the time and patience to allow her to blossom in your home, Callie is your girl.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Lyell Avenue taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC is on the scene of an investigation on Lyell Avenue. Police have the intersection of Lyell and Cameron Street blocked off. Our camera crew saw technicians analyzing a car with shattered windows. We reached out to RPD for details, but they haven’t responded yet. This is a developing story and we will update it as we get more information.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Water as the new oil

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We live on one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world and combined with all the Great Lakes, 95 percent of the surface water in the United States. When Micron decided to build a $100 billion semiconductor plant upstate, access to water was one of the top reasons.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Massive pirate display built in Churchville to raise money

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — A Churchville man built an incredible Halloween display in his front yard to raise money for the Dream Factory of Rochester. Tony DeMatteo built this massive pirate scene which uses lights, sound, and pyrotechnics at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. It takes 30 minutes to watch the entire scene. There is no charge for the stand-and-watch show but donations are encouraged.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
HENRIETTA, NY

