While so much is new for Duke Basketball in the year 2022, one thing apparently will not change despite the departure of Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski: Blue Devils' players will get injured. Before the celebration on court even began, news came out that the team would be without star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively for the Blue/White scrimmage that caps off Countdown to Craziness annually. Both players were dealing with lower body injuries, serious enough to keep them out of tonight's meaningless scrimmage, but real games won't start for another seventeen days.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO