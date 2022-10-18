Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
wcn247.com
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault. Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch agreed Friday that Robert Lee Wood should not be prosecuted under the election integrity initiative because it did not involve multiple jurisdictions in Florida as required under the Office of Statewide Prosecution. The governor will appeal.
wcn247.com
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
Authorities say a fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served has been charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. The Vermont State Police say that 49-year-old John Grismore was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. Grismore was fired from his job as a Franklin County Sheriff's Department captain after authorities say he kicked the prisoner on Aug. 7. Grismore won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff. Now two write-in candidates are seeking the job. On Friday said he had nothing to add, saying “the story is still the same." He has previously denied he did anything wrong.
wcn247.com
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial. The finding revealed at a court hearing Friday means the prosecution of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain on hold. Proceedings have been paused since December, when Alissa was first found to be mentally incompetent. That means he's unable to understand legal proceedings or work with his lawyers to defend himself. Alissa is being treated at the state mental hospital and was not in court. When the district attorney said the families of the victims were frustrated, the judge expressed her sympathy.
wcn247.com
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.
wcn247.com
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre in May. Sgt. Juan Maldonado becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant law enforcement to one of the classroom shootings in U.S. history. Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Texas state police had more than 90 officers at the scene and have come under escalating scrutiny over their actions following media reports and the release of body camera footage from the scene.
wcn247.com
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to ban transgender youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republicans are vowing they'll push to enact some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the United States. The promises were made at a rally Friday, where hundreds of people cheered in support as LGBTQ rights activists yelled back in protest. The rally comes nearly a month after video surfaced of a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center stating that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals. Another staffer was shown saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting the most anti-LGBTQ legislation. That trend shows no signs of stopping due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos.
wcn247.com
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month's election and said she's often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She's the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.
