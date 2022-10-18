Authorities say a fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served has been charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. The Vermont State Police say that 49-year-old John Grismore was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. Grismore was fired from his job as a Franklin County Sheriff's Department captain after authorities say he kicked the prisoner on Aug. 7. Grismore won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff. Now two write-in candidates are seeking the job. On Friday said he had nothing to add, saying “the story is still the same." He has previously denied he did anything wrong.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO