ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Melvin Gordon ‘Likes’ Tweets About Trade From Broncos

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqnQa_0idtiaV300

The Denver running back is having a nightmarish season and it appears he is fine with taking his talents elsewhere.

It has been a nightmarish season for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and he isn’t helping his case on Twitter. At least, he’s not helping his case with the Broncos.

Before his team lost to the Chargers, his former team, Monday night, Gordon saw his usage plummet. He received just three carries in the Broncos’ 19–16 loss . The 29-year-old managed just eight yards on his limited touches and didn’t receive another opportunity past the second quarter. And it appears he began liking tweets from people proposing that Denver should trade him.

Specifically, he liked several tweets proposing a trade to the Rams for Cam Akers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRM2o_0idtiaV300
Melvin Gordon liked several tweets regarding a possible trade from Denver.

Screenshot taken on Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgFhl_0idtiaV300
Melvin Gordon liked multiple tweets that criticized the Broncos coaching staff.

Screenshot taken on Twitter

Gordon notably left a press conference early after a Week 4 loss against the Raiders after he was asked about his struggles taking care of the ball. In the same game, starting tailback Javonte Williams tore his ACL , leaving him on the sideline for the rest of the season, but Gordon has struggled since taking over that starting role in a Denver offense that has disappointed many after the addition or Russell Wilson.

In his six games in 2022, he has rushed 55 times for 201 yards and just one touchdown but he has also fumbled four times. After starting for Denver on Monday, coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to go with Latavius Murray, who Denver just acquired off of the New Orleans practice squad after Week 4. Murray led the backfield with 27 offensive snaps, racking up 66 yards on 15 carries. Mike Boone filled in as the No. 2 running back and placed second on the team with four targets while Gordon watched from the sideline.

After the game, he addressed his frustration in an interview .

“I’m not gonna lie. It hurt a little today watching,” Gordon told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon following the loss . “You know, [the Chargers] threw up the little clown logo on my face [on the video board], and I noticed it all. It sucked. It sucked knowing that I wasn’t able to do anything about it. Go out there and help my team win. Going into overtime, sitting watching the whole game, knowing that I could be out there. So, that kinda hurt. But it’s part of it. What don’t kill you makes you stronger mentally.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Melvin Gordon: Scapegoating Broncos' Pouting Locker-Room Cancer

Your Denver Broncos' October 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football brought the current season to a humiliating low after just six games. Clearly, a scapegoat was needed, and conveniently, Melvin Gordon has nominated himself for the role. During the broadcast, Gordon got plenty of spotlight...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson

Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad

It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy