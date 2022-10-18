ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to Broadcast NFL Game on ‘Black Friday’ in 2023

By Daniel Chavkin
The league is adding a game to its holiday schedule next year.

The NFL announced Tuesday it is adding a new holiday game next year. The league plans on scheduling a game for Black Friday that will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

This game will be added to a full slate of games during Thanksgiving week. The NFL schedule gives CBS, Fox and NBC each a game on Thanksgiving day, but with Amazon now broadcasting ”Thursday Night Football”, the company wanted part of the holiday schedule. Therefore, they get the lone Friday game on Thanksgiving weekend.

The schedule change was first reported in August as a possibility. It is perhaps on brand for the retailing giant Amazon to take on the game on Black Friday, one of the biggest retail sales days of the year.

The day after Thanksgiving usually features college football games and afternoon premier hockey matchups, but now the NFL wants in the mix. This year, the World Cup will be taking place at that time, so an NFL schedule add this season would’ve jumbled up an already busy sports day.

The league did not announce which two teams will play in the game next year, but that announcement will likely come after this season with the rest of the schedule.

