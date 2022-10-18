Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where you should not try to kickflip over a subway track. Here's what else is happening:
- "Morale is so low. The mayor is constantly criticizing his own workforce, people don’t feel there’s a positive culture": a New York City social services worker who's leaving their job gave an anonymous interview to Hell Gate about the bad vibes of working under Mayor Eric Adams.
- Authorities in Suffolk County found 118 rabbits, 150 birds, seven tortoises, three snakes, 15 cats and over 100,000 roaches living in the home of a Miller Place social worker.
- THE CITY made a great interactive piece that shows the likelihood of Gov. Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin winning New York's gubernatorial election based on various turnout metrics.
- A Belleville, N.J. funeral home that was repeatedly featured in The Sopranos is slated for demolition, which has locals upset.
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office plans to return $4 million worth of antiques to India after they were recovered during an investigation into a prolific looter.
- Milady's , a former dive bar in SoHo, is reopening, but as a high-end cocktail bar run by the legendary bartender behind Pegu Club.
- Real estate investors and prospective homeowners have wasted no time trying to buy up properties in Florida that were damaged by Hurricane Ian .
- A Colorado State University researcher watched goats and sheep physically battle each other over 100 times over newly-exposed salt licks up in Montana, and the goats won almost every single time.
- Members of Italy's far-right coalition who won the country's recent election are pissed that photos of Mussolini are now being removed from government buildings.
- Are people going to start ordering egg yolk omelettes now?
- Semafor is live , complete with articles (they're called "semaforms") and a home page full of little clocks for various time zones, which I guess is a nice touch because it makes you feel rich.
