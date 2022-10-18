ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house

By James Ramsay
 3 days ago
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where you should not try to kickflip over a subway track. Here's what else is happening:

  • "Morale is so low. The mayor is constantly criticizing his own workforce, people don’t feel there’s a positive culture": a New York City social services worker who's leaving their job gave an anonymous interview to Hell Gate about the bad vibes of working under Mayor Eric Adams.
  • Authorities in Suffolk County found 118 rabbits, 150 birds, seven tortoises, three snakes, 15 cats and over 100,000 roaches living in the home of a Miller Place social worker.
  • THE CITY made a great interactive piece that shows the likelihood of Gov. Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin winning New York's gubernatorial election based on various turnout metrics.
  • A Belleville, N.J. funeral home that was repeatedly featured in The Sopranos is slated for demolition, which has locals upset.
  • Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office plans to return $4 million worth of antiques to India after they were recovered during an investigation into a prolific looter.
  • Milady's , a former dive bar in SoHo, is reopening, but as a high-end cocktail bar run by the legendary bartender behind Pegu Club.
  • Real estate investors and prospective homeowners have wasted no time trying to buy up properties in Florida that were damaged by Hurricane Ian .
  • A Colorado State University researcher watched goats and sheep physically battle each other over 100 times over newly-exposed salt licks up in Montana, and the goats won almost every single time.
  • Members of Italy's far-right coalition who won the country's recent election are pissed that photos of Mussolini are now being removed from government buildings.
  • Are people going to start ordering egg yolk omelettes now?
  • Semafor is live , complete with articles (they're called "semaforms") and a home page full of little clocks for various time zones, which I guess is a nice touch because it makes you feel rich.
  • And finally, a very strong string:

