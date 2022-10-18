ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens resident faces manslaughter charges after subway death

By Michelle Bocanegra
 3 days ago
A physical altercation on the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway platform led to a Queens man's death.

A Queens man is facing manslaughter charges over the death of a person struck by a train in Jackson Heights on Monday, police said.

The man, 50-year-old Carlos Garcia, was accused of engaging in a physical altercation on the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway platform that led to the death of another Queens resident named 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police said fighting between the two men broke out after Quintana bumped into Garcia on the northbound platform, causing the suspect to lose his phone on the train tracks. Garcia told Quintana to retrieve his phone, according to officials.

Sometime during the dispute, Quintana ended up on the tracks as an F train was entering the station, and was struck shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, the NYPD said. Seeing severe trauma to the body, officials took Quintana to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately available.

It was unclear how exactly Quintana ended up on the tracks – whether he was there voluntarily or by use of force. A police investigation remains ongoing, cops said Tuesday.

