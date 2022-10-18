(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO