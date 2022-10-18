Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Want to be More Efficient?
(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.
Improving Indoor Air Quality for Healthier Living
Indoor air quality is not high on most people’s list of things to check for when discussing living healthier. But a significant amount of health problems, ranging from the common cold to more severe health concerns, can be linked to the quality of air indoors. Air quality is crucial to individuals’ overall health and well-being, especially those with compromised immune systems or the elderly. For those classes of people, making wholesale renovations and deep cleaning can be a significant task and financial burden.
Bend Metropolitan Planning is Seeking Committee Members
The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) is the federally designated regional transportation planning organization for the Bend area. BMPO is seeking community member applicants for these advisory committees:. Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Budget Committee — 1 position. Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) — 1...
Deschutes County Elections Office Mails Ballots to Registered Voters
Yesterday, more than 153,000 ballots for the November 8, 2022 General Election were mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County. County Clerk Steve Dennison encourages voters to vote early and take advantage of pre-paid postage for ballots. If voters do not receive their ballot by October 26, they are encouraged...
Deschutes Historical Museum Announces Creepiest Doll Contest & Halloween Fright Night at the Museum Livestream-a-thon
(Graphics | Courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum) As Halloween approaches, the Deschutes Historical Museum (DCHS) announces two first-time events: DCHS Creepiest Doll 2022 contest and Fright Night at the Museum with Mark Quon. Museum staff carefully selected five doll contestants from its collection to represent the museum this Halloween season....
