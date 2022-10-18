ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Road And Bridge Safety In Southern Oregon Is Brought To Our Attention By The Great Oregon Shakeout

People all across the world are participating in a drill called the Great Oregon ShakeOut to rehearse how to protect themselves in the event of an earthquake. A little less than half a million residents of the state of Oregon have signed up to take part in this year’s Great ShakeOut drill, which will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time on the 20th of October.
OREGON STATE
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Land Of Hard Drug Uses And Good Times Is Oregon

Oregon has gained notoriety over the past two years for becoming the only state in the union to decriminalise all hard drugs. Measure 110, which was on the ballot, decriminalised the use and possession of small amounts of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included provisions for aiding centres for addiction recovery.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
OREGON STATE
discoverourcoast.com

The haunted Columbia River

As a resident of the Astoria area, I’m fascinated by the area’s history and culture, teaching classes on the Graveyard of the Pacific at Clatsop Community College and leading history and haunted tours of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. In my book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” released...
ASTORIA, OR
KGW

Oregon voter guide for next month's election

A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

What manufacturing workers make in Oregon

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness

For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
OREGON STATE

