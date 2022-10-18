Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Spartanburg School District 5 breaks ground on new elementary school project
School district leaders said they're laying the foundation for the future in Spartanburg School District 5.
golaurens.com
Luncheon celebrates local effort to employ the differently-abled
A day that it snowed in Charleston changed the life of young Cyrus Birch III. A Middleton High School basketball player living amidst guns and violence, who’d never had a college conversation with his mother, that day went on a track which has led to four college degrees because of a shirt.
Spartanburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Spartanburg. The Boiling Springs High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Boiling Springs High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Laurens, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Greenville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greenville. The Pickens High School football team will have a game with Berea High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Broome High School football team will have a game with Carolina High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
golaurens.com
Elledge, Kinard named to North roster for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
Two Laurens County football players were named to the North squad today for the annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl to be played on December 10 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Cayson Elledge from Laurens District 55 High School made the team as a wide receiver. Hezekiah Kinard from...
golaurens.com
LCSO, DHEC and District 55 partner in Handle with Care initiative
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a partnership with DHEC and Laurens County School District 55 to kickoff the Handle with Care initiative. Handle with Care is an intervention that provides schools with a “heads up” that a child has been exposed to a traumatic event. LCSO deputies will identify children at a scene, find out where they attend school, and communicate with that child’s School Resource Officer.
WYFF4.com
Five Spartanburg County nonprofit organizations surprised with 'Just Because' grant
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Several nonprofit groups in the Upstate were faced with a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning. The Spartanburg County Foundation delivered surprise grants to five non-profit organizations in Spartanburg County. “They think we’re coming for a site visit," Spartanburg County Foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna said....
cn2.com
Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
WYFF4.com
Week 9: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area will take to the field Friday for the eighth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
Preserving holy ground: Upstate church founded by freed slaves now a historical site
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A historic church has been permanently protected. Soapstone Church was established in 1865 and will now live on as a historical site and a working church still helping the community. "I call it God's little holy place," 80-year-old Mable Owens Clarke said as she stood...
FOX Carolina
Closing the disability employment gap
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
gsabusiness.com
Garden hose manufacturer to add 120 jobs after expansion
Makes garden hoses in Anderson County. Lots of them — enough in a single year to go around the Earth seven times, the company says. Now there’s room for more. A fresh expansion at their Anderson plant adds 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs to the operation.
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
High School Standouts: T.L. Hanna defense, special teams
The T.L. Hanna defense and special teams made significant plays in the second half of last Friday's game, leading to a one-point win over Hillcrest.
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
golaurens.com
Red Devils top Cyclones to claim region title
The 9-0 Clinton Red Devils took an important road game from Chester, 48-20, Friday night, cementing the Red Devils’ position as the only undefeated team in Region 4 AAA. Clinton has a final Senior Night game to play, this coming Friday against Emerald at Wilder Stadium. Chester’s regular season comes to an end as the Cyclones have a bye week – necessitated by Region 4 having just 5 teams – coming up the Friday before Halloween.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Comments / 0