The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a partnership with DHEC and Laurens County School District 55 to kickoff the Handle with Care initiative. Handle with Care is an intervention that provides schools with a “heads up” that a child has been exposed to a traumatic event. LCSO deputies will identify children at a scene, find out where they attend school, and communicate with that child’s School Resource Officer.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO