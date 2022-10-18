ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golaurens.com

Luncheon celebrates local effort to employ the differently-abled

A day that it snowed in Charleston changed the life of young Cyrus Birch III. A Middleton High School basketball player living amidst guns and violence, who’d never had a college conversation with his mother, that day went on a track which has led to four college degrees because of a shirt.
LAURENS, SC
High School Football PRO

Laurens, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

LCSO, DHEC and District 55 partner in Handle with Care initiative

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a partnership with DHEC and Laurens County School District 55 to kickoff the Handle with Care initiative. Handle with Care is an intervention that provides schools with a “heads up” that a child has been exposed to a traumatic event. LCSO deputies will identify children at a scene, find out where they attend school, and communicate with that child’s School Resource Officer.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Clinton Connextion Celebrates One Year and Announces Future Plans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill. Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Closing the disability employment gap

Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Garden hose manufacturer to add 120 jobs after expansion

Makes garden hoses in Anderson County. Lots of them — enough in a single year to go around the Earth seven times, the company says. Now there’s room for more. A fresh expansion at their Anderson plant adds 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs to the operation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Red Devils top Cyclones to claim region title

The 9-0 Clinton Red Devils took an important road game from Chester, 48-20, Friday night, cementing the Red Devils’ position as the only undefeated team in Region 4 AAA. Clinton has a final Senior Night game to play, this coming Friday against Emerald at Wilder Stadium. Chester’s regular season comes to an end as the Cyclones have a bye week – necessitated by Region 4 having just 5 teams – coming up the Friday before Halloween.
CLINTON, SC

