Kansas State

WIBW

Election 2022: Patrick Schmidt, U.S. House Dist. 2 candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms in Congress, which means you’ll decide who fills those seats on the November ballot. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting candidates to the show so you can get to know them. Democrat Patrick Schmidt is challenging incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner...
kggfradio.com

Kansas Attorney General Opposes Effort to Implement Green New Deal Through Bureaucracy

The Kansas Attorney General is pushing back against the Biden administration's latest effort to impose the so-called Green New Deal on states through new regulations. AG Derek Schmidt has joined other state attorneys general in filing comment letters regarding a proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration that would require all 50 states to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. Schmidt says these efforts reflect the current attitude in Washington.
WIBW

Election 2022: Laura Kelly, (D) Incumbent Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Laura Kelly, (D), is seeking a second term as Governor. She...
WIBW

AG joins coalition to fight deceitful pharmacy benefit manager practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Attorney General has joined a coalition to fight the deceitful practices of pharmacy benefit managers. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 18, he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to support laws to regulate the abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers that have been challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association.
KSN.com

What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
WIBW

Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
WIBW

Kansas STARBASE bids farewell to some long-serving members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas STARBASE gave a proper farewell to some of its longest-serving members Thursday night. Kansas STARBASE is a STEM education program sponsored by the Kansas National Guard and run in coordination with the Department of Defense. On Thursday, the program’s board hosted a retirement reception for...
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
