Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Secretary of State answers questions on how state's election system works
As rumors continue to circulate regarding the integrity of elections across the country, the Kansas Secretary of State wants voters to have information about how elections work in Kansas.
republic-online.com
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
Todd Scattini, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, says legalization will help veterans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
WIBW
Election 2022: Patrick Schmidt, U.S. House Dist. 2 candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms in Congress, which means you’ll decide who fills those seats on the November ballot. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting candidates to the show so you can get to know them. Democrat Patrick Schmidt is challenging incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Attorney General Opposes Effort to Implement Green New Deal Through Bureaucracy
The Kansas Attorney General is pushing back against the Biden administration's latest effort to impose the so-called Green New Deal on states through new regulations. AG Derek Schmidt has joined other state attorneys general in filing comment letters regarding a proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration that would require all 50 states to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. Schmidt says these efforts reflect the current attitude in Washington.
WIBW
Election 2022: Laura Kelly, (D) Incumbent Governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Laura Kelly, (D), is seeking a second term as Governor. She...
WIBW
AG joins coalition to fight deceitful pharmacy benefit manager practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Attorney General has joined a coalition to fight the deceitful practices of pharmacy benefit managers. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 18, he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to support laws to regulate the abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers that have been challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association.
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
🎙 Post Podcast: Area Sheriff's discuss proposed Kansas constitutional amendment
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun and Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley, discuss the proposed amendment to the Kansas Consitution on the ballot in November that would enshrine the office of the Sheriff within the constitution. For more about the Post Podcast, including a...
republic-online.com
Terrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threats
Misti Hobbs, a Democrat running for a Sedgwick County seat in the House, said her abortion rights mural was defaced ahead of the August vote on a constitutional amendment. (Misti Hobbs)
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
Kansas man ordered to pay $120k after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
WIBW
Kansas STARBASE bids farewell to some long-serving members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas STARBASE gave a proper farewell to some of its longest-serving members Thursday night. Kansas STARBASE is a STEM education program sponsored by the Kansas National Guard and run in coordination with the Department of Defense. On Thursday, the program’s board hosted a retirement reception for...
Governor issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency starting at 8 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 21, due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend.
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
KYTV
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
KAKE TV
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt...
Comments / 3