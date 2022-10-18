Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Community Meetings Planned on New School Programs
School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee. Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Statement Concerning the Status of Negotiations with the Montgomery County Education Association
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to be committed to beginning and successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its three employee associations. This work is underway with two associations – the Service Employees International-Local 500 (SEIU) and the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP), with the basic ground rules in place and negotiations started.
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our October 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
royalexaminer.com
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
mymcmedia.org
‘We Are Asked to Bend Over Backwards’: Teachers Rally Ahead of Union Meeting with School Board
On Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) educators with a teachers union rallied outside the Board of Education building in Rockville and said the school system is unlawfully delaying contract negotiations. Ahead of the rally, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) announced it would file an unfair labor practice charge...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
NBC Washington
1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms
About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
loudounnow.com
Editorial: A Salute
There are few industries in which the fortune of any single business depends on the success of its competitors. If you listen to Loudoun’s wine makers and growers, that interdependency is a foundational element of their efforts. That special spirit of community is showcased annually when they gather, as...
bethesdamagazine.com
More than 60 people participate in dance party protest in Rockville
More than 60 people showed up Wednesday night when a nonprofit support group for trans people hosted a dance party to protest a discussion on. “transgenderism” at a Rockville restaurant, according to the protest’s organizers. United Against Racism in Education, a group that opposes the teaching of critical...
loudounnow.com
Buffington Seeks Town's Cooperation on Fields Farm Projects
A week after the Purcellville Planning Commission voted to reject land use applications required for the county’s proposed sports fields and commuter parking lot on the Fields Farm property, town resident and county Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) urged the Town Council to move forward with the long-planned projects.
Inside Nova
Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall
Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Dennis Martire, Laborers International Union North America
Editor: Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors recently began considering whether to include project labor agreements as a regular requirement for large-scale construction projects eligible for federal funding. Loudoun should adopt PLAs not because federal programs, such as The American Rescue Plan encourage them, but because they work for all...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Maureen H. Whalen, Leesburg
Editor: Since abortion has become the most important issue in this election year for some people and has become a clarion call to vote Democrat, the issue ought to be fully understood. The latest Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) determined that no right to abortion exists...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions could have big land use impacts in Virginia’s Prince William County
A growing number of environmental groups and residents have come out against data center development in Prince William County, VA, where they say it would imperil water quality, natural resources and a national battlefield. At the same time, officials in the county continue to approve changes that are paving the way for such projects.
