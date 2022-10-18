ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Tennessee Vols, UT-Martin Skyhawks come together for player's worthy GoFundMe cause

Sport continues to show that life trumps the on-field competition, and college football – particularly the University of Tennessee at Martin and now the Volunteer State’s flagship program, third-ranked Tennessee this weekend. Due to last month’s Hurricane Ian which ravaged much of Florida, thousands of families were displaced...
MARTIN, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols’ baseball star got a tattoo that fans have to see

The Tennessee Vols have evolved into a college baseball powerhouse over the past couple of seasons. Former star outfielder Jordan Beck played a massive role in the program’s success during his time in Knoxville. Now, he is in the Colorado Rockies organization. Beck was selected 38th overall in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
echo-pilot.com

How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama

A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cdrecycler.com

University of Tennessee dorms to make way for business building

Three dormitories on the Knoxville, Tennessee, campus of the University of Tennessee reportedly have been slated for demolition so a business education classroom building can be constructed in their place. An early-October report from KnoxNews.com says the three residence halls—built between 1930 and 1963—will be demolished so a previously announced...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90

“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved.  Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy