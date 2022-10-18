Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
footballscoop.com
Tennessee Vols, UT-Martin Skyhawks come together for player's worthy GoFundMe cause
Sport continues to show that life trumps the on-field competition, and college football – particularly the University of Tennessee at Martin and now the Volunteer State’s flagship program, third-ranked Tennessee this weekend. Due to last month’s Hurricane Ian which ravaged much of Florida, thousands of families were displaced...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
atozsports.com
Former Vols’ baseball star got a tattoo that fans have to see
The Tennessee Vols have evolved into a college baseball powerhouse over the past couple of seasons. Former star outfielder Jordan Beck played a massive role in the program’s success during his time in Knoxville. Now, he is in the Colorado Rockies organization. Beck was selected 38th overall in the...
echo-pilot.com
How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama
A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
WSMV
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
cdrecycler.com
University of Tennessee dorms to make way for business building
Three dormitories on the Knoxville, Tennessee, campus of the University of Tennessee reportedly have been slated for demolition so a business education classroom building can be constructed in their place. An early-October report from KnoxNews.com says the three residence halls—built between 1930 and 1963—will be demolished so a previously announced...
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Vol Nation rallies behind UT-Martin player who lost family home to Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are getting ready to square off with UT-Martin this Saturday for their homecoming game, but off the gridiron, both University of Tennessee System programs are working together to help one of their own after Hurricane Ian. UT-Martin tweeted a video of redshirt freshman AJ...
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90
“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved. Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
Comments / 4