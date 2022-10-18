ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
