Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

New Tigers president Scott Harris: ‘We’re off to an excellent start’

New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from much since his introductory press conference nearly a month ago. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. And those within the organization have seen him quite a bit.
theScore

Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'

Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers infielder named Gold Glove finalist

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is a finalist for the Gold Glove award. Rawlings announced the finalists at each position on Thursday. The winners will be unveiled prior to Game 4 of the World Series on Nov. 1. Schoop was also a finalist in the COVID-shortened 2020, but he...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager after disappointing season

The Texas Rangers have hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager, the team announced Friday. Bochy inked a three-year contract, according to the Rangers. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," Bochy said in a statement. "Over the last several days, I've had...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Tigers garage sale happening at Comerica Park Friday & Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) - Make sure to check out the Detroit Tigers garage sale happening this weekend, which will feature exclusive merchandise at discounted prices.Fans will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro shop, and select items will start as low as $1. Free parking will be available at the Tiger Garage, located at 250 East Fisher Freeway, and parking tickets for the garage will be validated.Officials say those attending the garage sale can enter the ballpark through the Rocket Entry. Individuals are also reminded that Comerica Park is a cashless venue.The garage sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Here are just some of the items that will be available for purchase:Player Jerseys and HatsMiguel Cabrera Commemorative TicketsBobbleheadsTigers Authentics Mystery BagsTigers Authenticated CollectablesClubhouse Equipment
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

