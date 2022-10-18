Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
MLive.com
New Tigers president Scott Harris: ‘We’re off to an excellent start’
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from much since his introductory press conference nearly a month ago. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. And those within the organization have seen him quite a bit.
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
What They're Saying: Lions React to Practice Changes
Detroit Lions explain how practice was different following the bye week.
MLive.com
Tigers infielder named Gold Glove finalist
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is a finalist for the Gold Glove award. Rawlings announced the finalists at each position on Thursday. The winners will be unveiled prior to Game 4 of the World Series on Nov. 1. Schoop was also a finalist in the COVID-shortened 2020, but he...
CBS Sports
Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager after disappointing season
The Texas Rangers have hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager, the team announced Friday. Bochy inked a three-year contract, according to the Rangers. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," Bochy said in a statement. "Over the last several days, I've had...
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Phillie Phanatic forces FS1 to make quick decision before NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies were in the final moments before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night when the Phillie Phanatic made its presence felt on national television. Another game, another viral moment for the Phillie Phanatic, this time...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rank Behind Mets In MLB Payroll Due To Trevor Bauer Suspension
Since being purchased by Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been among the biggest spenders in all of baseball, routinely placing in the top five in payroll each year. The Dodgers topped the league in payroll in each of the past two seasons, and set a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Winner Bruce Bochy as New Manager
The Texas Rangers have a new skipper, announcing Friday they've hired Bruce Bochy to fill the shoes of Chris Woodward. The team said Bochy has agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons. Bochy, who was the manager of the 2010 Giants that beat the Rangers in the World...
Detroit Tigers garage sale happening at Comerica Park Friday & Saturday
(CBS DETROIT) - Make sure to check out the Detroit Tigers garage sale happening this weekend, which will feature exclusive merchandise at discounted prices.Fans will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro shop, and select items will start as low as $1. Free parking will be available at the Tiger Garage, located at 250 East Fisher Freeway, and parking tickets for the garage will be validated.Officials say those attending the garage sale can enter the ballpark through the Rocket Entry. Individuals are also reminded that Comerica Park is a cashless venue.The garage sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Here are just some of the items that will be available for purchase:Player Jerseys and HatsMiguel Cabrera Commemorative TicketsBobbleheadsTigers Authentics Mystery BagsTigers Authenticated CollectablesClubhouse Equipment
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
