Adams County, MS

Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’z

By Sabrina Simms Robertson
Natchez Democrat
 7 days ago
Natchez Democrat

Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

To the editor: Preservation commission has no authority

The Natchez Preservation Commission is acting outside its jurisdiction and has been for years costing citizens a lot of money and distress to adhere to Historic Guidelines. There is only one Historic District designated by the City in 1951 by approval of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Please see the information on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History pages one through three. The 4, 5, and 6th pages do not reflect a local ordinance, plus you can’t read it but what you can read is that it is a proposal and not an ordinance.
Natchez Democrat

VOTE TODAY: Early voting for Louisiana Congressional Primary begins

VIDALIA, La. — Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the Louisiana Open Congressional Primary Election and ends Tuesday, Nov. 1. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Concordia’s Parish Registrar of Voters office on the first floor of the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Friends of Auburn folding; home’s future rests with city

NATCHEZ — The Friends of Auburn, which has operated the city-owned historic home in Duncan Park, are disorganizing and will hand the keys to the home back to the city on Monday, Oct. 31, in a ceremony at Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he and...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of touching child inappropriately

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies said a Summit man was arrested for touching a child inappropriately. On October 14, Pike County deputies arrested 40-year-old Jesse Honea. Honea was booked with two counts of touching, handling a child for lustful purposes. HIs bond was set with a $100,000.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week. Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.
FERRIDAY, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

BACK TO PAPER: New voting machines require paper ballots

NATCHEZ — No, those are not trash or recycling bins lined up along the walls outside of the Adams County Election Commissioner’s office. However, they will soon be filled with paper—paper ballots. There were 20 new voting machines lined up along the first-floor hallway of the Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022

NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Severe weather could hit Tuesday

NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Old river money, Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices and a scheming rogue promise evening of fun at Natchez Festival event

Thursday night at the opera in Natchez promises to be filled with Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices, the nouveau rich and “old money” shysters. In short, it will be a Weird and Wacky Halloween Night at the Opera when the Natchez Festival of Music presents an evening of two short operas — “The Medium,” a tragedy and “Gianni Schicchi,” a comedy.
NATCHEZ, MS

