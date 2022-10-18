Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’z

The Natchez Preservation Commission is acting outside its jurisdiction and has been for years costing citizens a lot of money and distress to adhere to Historic Guidelines. There is only one Historic District designated by the City in 1951 by approval of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Please see the information on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History pages one through three. The 4, 5, and 6th pages do not reflect a local ordinance, plus you can’t read it but what you can read is that it is a proposal and not an ordinance.

2 DAYS AGO