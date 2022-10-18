Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’z

Read full article on original website
Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.
A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.
To the editor: Preservation commission has no authority
The Natchez Preservation Commission is acting outside its jurisdiction and has been for years costing citizens a lot of money and distress to adhere to Historic Guidelines. There is only one Historic District designated by the City in 1951 by approval of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Please see the information on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History pages one through three. The 4, 5, and 6th pages do not reflect a local ordinance, plus you can’t read it but what you can read is that it is a proposal and not an ordinance.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
VOTE TODAY: Early voting for Louisiana Congressional Primary begins
VIDALIA, La. — Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the Louisiana Open Congressional Primary Election and ends Tuesday, Nov. 1. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Concordia’s Parish Registrar of Voters office on the first floor of the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
Friends of Auburn folding; home’s future rests with city
NATCHEZ — The Friends of Auburn, which has operated the city-owned historic home in Duncan Park, are disorganizing and will hand the keys to the home back to the city on Monday, Oct. 31, in a ceremony at Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he and...
Pike County man accused of touching child inappropriately
SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies said a Summit man was arrested for touching a child inappropriately. On October 14, Pike County deputies arrested 40-year-old Jesse Honea. Honea was booked with two counts of touching, handling a child for lustful purposes. HIs bond was set with a $100,000.
‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week. Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
Embezzlement trial for former clerk, deputy clerk continued until February 2023
NATCHEZ — Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell granted a continuance in the case of former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry and Deputy City Clerk Sevetrius Dillon. Both were arrested on Aug. 1 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement each. Each...
Missing Fayette man's body found near Hamburg
The body of a missing 35-year-old Fayette man was found on Wednesday, Oct. 19 off a section of Mi...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
BACK TO PAPER: New voting machines require paper ballots
NATCHEZ — No, those are not trash or recycling bins lined up along the walls outside of the Adams County Election Commissioner’s office. However, they will soon be filled with paper—paper ballots. There were 20 new voting machines lined up along the first-floor hallway of the Adams...
Weather Forecast: October 26, 2022
NATCHEZ — Looks like the wind and rain missed us Tuesday morning. Now let us get back to the regularly scheduled weather program. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office. North winds blowing 5 to 10 mph should cool off the day. Wednesday night is going to be clear and might bring a chill with the low at 45 degrees. There will be a northeast wind at 5mph Wednesday night.
Severe weather could hit Tuesday
NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
Old river money, Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices and a scheming rogue promise evening of fun at Natchez Festival event
Thursday night at the opera in Natchez promises to be filled with Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices, the nouveau rich and “old money” shysters. In short, it will be a Weird and Wacky Halloween Night at the Opera when the Natchez Festival of Music presents an evening of two short operas — “The Medium,” a tragedy and “Gianni Schicchi,” a comedy.
